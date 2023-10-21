5 best Citrus fragrances to avail in 2023

Citrus fragrances may seem like a classic choice in scents, but they can be pretty challenging to nail down compared to vanilla or floral aromas. However, if perfume lovers want to amp up their aroma game, citrus fragrances are a way to go and are often praised for their uplifting and mood-enhancing characteristics.

Citrus fragrances have carved a niche in the aromatic world, often celebrated for their natural properties in aromatherapy and recognized for their energy-boosting and stimulating qualities.

Their citrusy notes are often used as sparkling accents, adding a hint of vibrancy to any scent. When blended with floral notes, citrus creates an intoxicating and statement-making aroma.

Best of the 5 citrus fragrances Of 2023 that are worth every penny

Citrus fragrances have stood the test of time and earned followers for exemplary reasons. Unlike overbearing scents, citrus is light and refreshing, making it fit for all seasons. They efficiently complement other scent profiles, whether delicate florals, peppery spices, or earthy musks. The modest trace of citrus adds a distinctive hint, making these aromas stand out.

Considered one of the lightest notes, citrus' bright and fresh aroma can be found in varied products like perfumes, colognes, and other body care items, adding to a refreshing aromatic experience.

From the London, rain-inspired zingy aromas to the aromas transporting one to the bays of Sicily, here are the finest of 5 citrus fragrances of 2023 that are worth their price.

1) Fresh Sugar Lemon Eau de Parfum

This delightful and alluring aroma is a pleasant scent designed for youthful ladies. Featuring the top notes as the initial aroma of mandarin and Italian lemon, this effervescent citrus fragrance seamlessly combines with the middle notes of lychee flower, blossoms of orange, and ginger flower petals.

Fresh Sugar Lemon Eau de Parfum (Image via Sportskeeda)

The underlying aroma, as the base note combines oakmoss, caramel, and white sandalwood oil, enveloping the fragrance while unveiling a delightful lemon-twisted aroma that is perfect for the summertime and is obtainable for $98.95 on Amazon.

2) Bath & Body Works Signature Vanillas Lemon Fragrance Mist

This delightful mix of tangy lemon and sugary vanilla from Bath & Body Works is a refreshing lemon scent with a mild, natural, and subtle fragrance.

It is excellent for fantastic daytime wear. The notes of citrus and vanilla blend harmoniously, creating a relaxed and refreshed feeling.

This citrus fragrance is available on Amazon for $55, perfect for everyday use.

3) Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette

This beautiful fragrance from Dolce & Gabbana is surprisingly vibrant with the energy of Sicilian lemons, the spontaneity of bluebells, and the joyfulness of Granny Smith apples.

The top notes include Sicilian cedar, apple, and bluebells. The heart notes feature bamboo, jasmine, and white rose. At the same time, the base notes comprise citron wood, amber, and musk. With its clean and fresh aroma and a hint of muskiness, this citrus fragrance from D&G is worth an add-on for most perfume lover's closets.

Perfect for any occasion, this D&G citrus fragrance is available for $48.09 on Amazon.

4) L’Occitane Refreshing Verbena Eau de Toilette

L'Occitaine's Verbena captures the lively essence of Mediterranean verbena, blending it with a floral mix of geranium and lemon trees.

The fragrance opens with a citrusy top note, followed by mandarin as heart notes, and finishes with bitter orange as the base note. The scent is elegantly presented in a glass bottle engraved with verbena leaf. Citrus scent enthusiasts love this fresh and floral frg

Yet another favorite among many citrus fragrance lovers, this is affordable at $65 on Amazon.

5) C.O. Bigelow Lemon Eau de Parfum

This new scent releases a fresh lemon smell with a top note of green lemon leaves, a middle note of citrus, and a base note of warm white musk. This lemon perfume has been made without parabens, phthalates, or harsh chemicals.

C.O. Bigelow Lemon Eau de Parfum (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is also animal cruelty-free, with its gentle aroma reminding the user of a sun-kissed beach day.

Refreshing, citrusy, and subtle, this lemon perfume is sure to catch attention, and it is reasonably priced at $39 on Amazon.

Helpful tips to choose the best citrus fragrances

Take into account the freshness and genuineness of the citrus smell.

Check out fragrances with a proportional mix of citrus notes.

Check out the longevity and the fragrance projection.

Study consumer reviews and ratings for trustworthy suggestions.

Patch-test the perfume on the skin to confirm its suitability.

For any perfume enthusiast searching for the perfect fall daytime fragrance, opting for a smell like a bundle of lemons or an orange grove is a bold and refreshing choice. Thus, citrus fragrances are ideal when one is feeling stressed and can even assist in combating the winter blues.

These best 5 citrus fragrances are easily purchasable this 2023 from their official websites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Ulta Beauty, or Sephora.