“This idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird.”- When Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about aging in women

Oscar-winning actress and wellness advocate, Gwyneth Paltrow recently divulged some strong opinions about beauty and aging in women. The actress spoke to Vogue’s editor Hannah Coates in mid-July, about her wellness routine, workout, beauty, and also against the unrealistic beauty standards set for women in the context of aging. Gwyneth stated that “it was a culture problem” where “women seem to be judged more on getting older than men”.

“As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be aging. This idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird.”

The Goop founder elaborated on the issue and used actress Andie MacDowell as an example of someone embracing her age “with her beautiful grey curls”. She then compared the problem from a male perspective and talked about actor George Clooney.

She said:

“The difference between how we handle a George Clooney [compared to how most women are perceived]. It’s handsome to go grey [as a man], but for women it’s like, “What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your ageing skin?” There’s definitely a double standard.”.

Gwyneth Paltrow won an Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare in Love (Image via Getty)

The Golden Globe winner also revealed that women “want to be aging” and “want to be setting examples of how” to age. She noted that each woman should age “how they want to” whether it is dealing with “every single thing aesthetically” or just a “fabulous French grandmother who doesn’t ever do anything.”

Gwyneth added:

“Everybody should be empowered to do it how they want to.”

Gwyneth Paltrow passes lessons of “nutrition and strength” to her daughter, Apple Martin

Further into the Vogue interview featured on July 17, 2023, Gwyneth Paltrow shared some life lessons that she is determined to pass on to her daughter, Apple Martin. Apple was born on May 14, 2004, to Gwyneth and her then-husband and Coldplay singer Chris Martin. Mother of two, Gwyneth revealed that her primary lesson for her daughter would be to “take care of your body from a nutritional and strength aspect”.

“These things don’t only impact the way that you look as you age, but how you feel as you age.”

Gwyneth Paltrow has two kids Apple Martin and Moses Martin with ex-husband Chris Martin (Image via Getty)

The Iron Man actress also delved into how Apple has had Gwyneth as a role model to watch and learn about having “respect for my body and my health” and “optimizing her feelings”.

“I think she understands how your mental state, your nutritional state, and your levels of exercise all really do impact your quote-unquote, beauty.”

Gwyneth Paltrow founded Goop, a modern wellness and lifestyle brand, in 2008. It aims to bring wellness and lifestyle changes that come highly recommended by doctors in the form of advice and wellness products for home, beauty, and fashion.

Gwyneth Paltrow founded Goop in 2008 (Image via Getty)

While talking about Goop’s latest product, Youth-Boost Peptide Serum, Gwyneth spoke about “preserving ourselves as best as possible”. She said that she had talks with her friend and plastic surgeon Dr. Julius Few to “make a really effective product to combat aging.”

“I don’t want to erase time from the life I’ve lived, and I don’t have to be wrinkle-free. But I do think that trying to maintain skin texture and luminosity is great. This serum has all kinds of amazing things in it, including super peptides.”

Gwyneth Paltrow married writer and director Brad Falchuk in 2018 and the couple have four children, two each from their previous marriages.