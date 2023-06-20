In an ET interview in 2022, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up to Cassie DiLaura about her and her ex-fiance Brad Pitt’s current friendship status. Paltrow shared that Brad and she are friends now, but there was a time when that was off the table.

"When we first broke up, we weren't friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years, '' she further said.

Paltrow expressed her admiration for her friend Brad by describing him as a wonderful entrepreneur and individual. The 50-year-old Iron Man actress also called herself his fan and added:

"I adore him, He's an amazing person, and he's a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I'm a big fan.”

It was love at first sight for Paltrow and Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt met on the sets of Seven in 1994 and dated till 1996, the year Brad popped the question to his girlfriend. However, the engaged couple called it quits next year, just a few months into being fiancés.

In a recent podcast interview in May 2023 with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, Gwyneth Paltrow got candid about falling in love with Brad Pitt. She said that the connection with Pitt was instantaneous, at first sight, and crazy. She further recalled the ending of her relationship with Brad Pitt and noted:

“I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn't really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place for what was right for me. I was always trying to adjudicate what was right for everyone else.”

In 2022 the Oscar-winning actress interviewed Brad Pitt about his partnership with the cashmere shirt brand named God’s True Cashmere, available at Paltrow’s wellness and lifestyle company. In the interview, the entrepreneurs talked about Gwyneth’s father and Brad’s mentor, Bruce Paltrow. They evidently exchanged a few sentences about their relationship in the past, reflecting a beautiful bond between the two.

Gwyneth Paltrow's conversation with Brad Pitt for Goop (Image via Goop)

Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk respects her friendship with ex-Brad Pitt

In the ET interview, Gwyneth Paltrow answered about her husband’s opinion on her friendship with ex-fiance Brad Pitt. Gwyneth expressed great appreciation for her hubby whom she felt to be a very secure man with no pre-judgements.

“My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship]," she said.

Gwyneth Paltrow married Brad Falchuk tied the knot in 2018 (Image via Getty)

The Shakespeare in Love actress also shared that the couple has learned and grown from their previous marriages to Chris Martin and Suzanne Bukinik, respectively.

“Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you're uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you've invested in somebody -- and of course there are exceptions -- to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you're not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen. So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it's nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life”, she noted.

Gwyneth Paltrow further elaborated on her marriage to producer Brad Falchuk and shared that both of them have built their foundation with their great chemistry. She also said that Falchuk’s presence makes her feel physically great.

The Golden Globe winner also revealed that the duo have different expressions of love. While Gwyneth Paltrow likes to cook and care for the people she loves, Brad Falchuk shows love with acts of service and both are mutually beneficial for the couple.

Gwyneth truly seems to have found the right Brad in her life for a partner and a friend and business colleague in Brad Pitt. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are now enjoying the bliss of their marital life, together with their four children from previous marriages.

Poll : 0 votes