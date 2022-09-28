What’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s Secret to Looking and Feeling Great at 50?

Gwyneth Paltrow, the famous Oscar winner, recently turned 50 but looks as radiant as ever.

Paltrow is a best-selling author and creator of Goop and her own lifestyle brand called Goop Wellness. She's often seen at Hollywood events and red carpet galas in designer wear — making things look easy.

However, her youthful look stems from many health routines she follows and a lot of healthy eating and hard work.

Her lifestyle brand, Goop, sells products and provides information about health and wellness.

It has helped many people pursue their own health journey but has also faced criticism for promoting harmful dieting techniques and making its products unaffordable for the average person. Despite the backlash, Paltrow has aged gracefully as she enters her 50s.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Rules For Mindful Eating

Paltrow's company Goop makes an effort to help women feel confident in their own skin irrespective of thei age. The 50-year-old says that she has learned to be kind to her body, despite signs of aging that may appear.

In the past, Paltrow was criticized for her controversial diet choices, but now, she prefers to eat a cleaner diet.

She starts out most mornings with a smoothie made from almond milk, coconut oil, vanilla mushroom protein powder, and Moon Juice dust. However, she skips breakfast altogether if she runs short of time.

Gwyneth Paltrow credits her recent weight loss to eating clean most of the time. Her diet includes a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats like olive oil.

Paltrow, who credits a clean diet with helping her focus on health, said in Goop that the paleo diet has proved to be the best for her. It's grain-free and sugar-free, and emphasizes a lot on vegetables and protein. She also uses olive oil in her meals.

What matters most is that Paltrow's diet works for her, which she readily admits. However, her way of eating is not for everyone, as the paleo diet is fairly strict. If you're curious about incorporating some of her dietary aspects into your daily life, you may want to talk to your doctor or a dietician first.

Some of Paltrow's eating habits seem to reflect the eating habits of people in ''Blue Zones'', where the highest concentration of centenarians are found. In these regions, people eat healthy fats, fruits and vegetables, low amounts of meat, and little added sugar and whole grains.

Paltrow says that she and her husband try to exercise every day, even if it's just a nice long walk. She also tries to take a few minutes every day to do something that makes her happy, That could be spending time with people she loves or nurturing her relationship with her husband.

Takeaway

To be fair, Paltrow isn't the only one to champion the power of 'clean sleeping'. Many health experts have also extolled its virtues as an eating habit that can help you lose weight.

There's some evidence to support this claim: In a study from The University of Chicago Medicine, scientists found that sleep helps regulate ghrelin levels or hunger hormones.

Nevertheless, the bottom line is that — in both food and beauty — the saying holds true: you are what you eat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far