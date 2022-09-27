6 Best Plank Variations Exercises for Weight Loss

Plank is a common exercise used in weight loss and fitness routines. If your routine calls for planks, you know it's a very important exercise.

However, have you considered trying different variations of the plank? There are many things to choose from — like the side plank, prone plank, reverse plank, and others.

In general, a plank is one of the most effective core exercises for beginners, as it allows you to target multiple areas of your midsection at once. In fact, many simple plank variations can help you build muscle, improve posture, and also help with weight loss.

Plank Variations for Weight Loss

Here are six such workouts:

1) Knee Plank

Knee planks are a great way to develop core strength and for weight loss, but you may want to start with a modified version if you’re new to planks or haven’t done them in a long time. After some time with this modified version, you can progress to the traditional forearm plank.

How to do it?

Lie facedown with your forearms on the floor and elbows under your shoulders.

Press into the floor, and lift up, keeping your knees and toes touching the floor while keeping your core tight.

When lifting your hips or dropping them, keep your pelvis tucked in.

Challenge yourself to hold this position for 30 seconds or as long as possible while maintaining proper form.

2) Straight Arm Knee Plank

If you move from the knee plank to the straight arm knee plank, you will be challenged with more difficulty and less strain on your lower back. This pose challenges and works the core, particularly the glutes, resulting in weight loss.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie facedown on the floor, with your arms bent at your sides and hands placed flat on the floor directly under your shoulders.

Lift your chest by pressing into the floor with your palms.

Keep your knees bent, but don't let them touch the floor.

Maintain a neutral neck position (don't look up or down).

Hold this stretch for 30 seconds or as long as you can while maintaining good form.

3) Side Plank on Forearm

The side plank is another excellent weight loss exercise that largely targets the obliques.

Keep your knees touching the floor as you hold yourself up with your arms. Modify the exercise with your knees on the floor, keeping your toes pointed back or raising and lowering the hips.

How to do it?

Lie on your side with your legs straight and stacked, resting your elbow directly below your shoulder.

Raise your other arm into the air (or leave it at your side if you have trouble doing so).

To lift your torso, push your hand and forearm into the floor.

Maintain a tight core, keeping your hips lifted and straightening your legs fully. Try to keep your body as straight as possible.

Hold this position for 20–30 seconds, and switch sides.

4) Walking Plank

Walking sideways with a plank can give you a super-toned core as well as a stronger upper and lower body. The deltoids, glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and even the calves get worked out.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start in a full plank position, and activate your glutes and abs to prevent injury and get the most out of this exercise.

Lift your left hand and foot to meet in the center; return to the plank position, and lift your right hand and foot to meet in the center.

Perform this exercise five times, rotating between sides.

5) Plank with Shoulder Tap

Planks with shoulder taps work in several muscle groups, including the hip flexors, abs, back, glutes, hamstrings, and quads.

This great weight loss move adds an extra challenge to the traditional straight-arm plank. Keep your shoulders and hips steady while doing this movement.

Here's how you do this exercise:

You can perform this exercise in a traditional plank position, or you can widen your legs to increase stability.

Keep your core tight throughout the exercise, and lift your right hand off the floor and touch your left shoulder.

Return your right hand to the floor, and put your left hand on your right shoulder.

6) Reverse Plank

This full body weight loss exercise targets several muscle groups: the glutes, hamstrings, abs, obliques, triceps, and shoulders. Unlike a traditional sit-up where you face downward towards the floor, you will position yourself with your stomach towards the ceiling.

Here's how you do this workout:

Make sure your back is straight, and legs are extended in a comfortable manner.

Rest your hands on the floor behind you, pointing your fingers toward your feet.

Lift your hips as high as possible, holding this position for 20–30 seconds.

This is a great exercise for engaging the glutes and core muscles.

Takeaway

The plank exercise is a core-strengthening exercise you should include in your workout routine. Doing so will help improve your balance, build strength, and boost the core muscles and of course result in weight loss.

Whichever plank variation you choose to perform, make sure you’re holding the plank for the duration of time specified. Also, make sure you avoid overexerting yourself, which can result in injury.

