6 Best Fat-Burning Exercises for Beginners

Are you looking for easy fat-burning exercises to improve your health? If so, you're not alone.

A lot of people share the same goal, but losing weight isn’t easy, especially if you don’t know what to do. Thankfully, there are some simple things you can do to shed those extra pounds, like exercising regularly. With the right exercises, you can burn more calories and lose weight than by dieting alone.

There are many exercises you can do to burn fat. Each one is unique, which means some are better than others for certain situations. So, how do you figure out what kind of exercise is best for you?

Fat-Burning Exercises for Weight Loss

Here's a look at six best fat-burning exercises for beginners:

1) Burpee

Burpees are an excellent fat-burning exercise for beginners to lose weight. They are also quite difficult to do, so be prepared to put in some hard work when you try them.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet approximately hip-width apart and core engaged. Squat down till your knees are close to touching your chest.

Place your hands on the floor in front of you, and quickly kick back with your feet so that you're in a push-up position.

Quickly push yourself back up off the ground, bringing your feet and legs forward to take you back into a squat position.

Jump as high as you can into the air, extending your arms upwards and spreading them slightly outward.

Land on the ground, and get back to your starting position.

2) Jumping Lunge

The jumping lunge is one of the most challenging beginner exercises. It requires more strength and power than a traditional lunge, and it targets the hamstrings, quads, and glutes. The jumping lunge also improves cardiovascular fitness.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand up tall, keeping your shoulders back and hands on your hips.

Engage your core, and step forward with your right foot while bending the knee at 90 degree and keeping your torso upright.

Jump as high as you can, switching your feet in midair so that your left foot is now forward.

Land softly by bending both knees at once.

3) Mountain Climber

The mountain climber is a great exercise for beginners. You can increase the speed of the movements to make it more challenging and make it an effective fat-burning exercise.

Here's how to do a mountain climber:

Starting in an elevated push-up position with your core engaged, jump, and draw your right knee up towards your chest as if you were going to sit back into a squat.

As soon as your foot lands on the floor behind you, immediately jump up again with your left leg extended out behind you.

Make sure to alternate sides quickly enough so that one foot is always coming towards your chest as the other is going back behind you to land on the floor.

4) Push-up

Push-ups are a great exercise, as they work the muscles in the arms, chest, shoulders, and back.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Place your body in a push-up position, with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and feet close together.

Brace your core muscles, and straighten your back.

Bend your elbows out to the sides as you lower your body towards the floor, stopping when your nose touches it.

Straighten your arms, and lower yourself back to the floor.

5) Superman

The superman is a simple but challenging fat-burning exercise that works the back, core, glutes, and hamstrings.

To do this posture:

Lie on the floor face down, keeping your spine straight.

Extend your arms forward, keeping your legs straight out behind you, and brace your core muscles.

Lift your hands and feet up while squeezing your glutes and shoulders before lowering them to their starting position.

6) Squat Jack

Squat Jacks are a challenging exercise that combines two very popular exercises—the squat and jumping jack. They provide a great workout for the legs and cardiovascular system.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Engage your core, and keep your shoulders back as you squat, and place your hands together in front of you.

With feet at least shoulder-width apart, squat down till your butt is lined up with your knees.

Step your feet inward. Step them outward and back.

Takeaway

No matter what kind of fat-burning exercise you do, you need to push yourself to the limit for the best results. That means challenging your body in new ways and holding nothing back.

You may want to incorporate interval training into your routine, which involves alternating between high-intensity and low-intensity exercise. This type of workout has been linked with numerous health benefits.

