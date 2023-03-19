What does Gwyneth Paltrow eat in a day? Actress responds to backlash over wellness routine 

Gwyneth Paltrow recently came under fire after sharing her daily diet and wellness routine during an appearance on The Art of Well Being podcast with Dr. Will Cole.

During the interview, the actress shared that she follows intermittent fasting and usually eats bone broth and a paleo meal as part of her daily diet.

Paltrow also mentioned that she incorporates an hour of movement in her schedule like walking, doing Pilates or her Tracy Anderson workouts.

In the wake of her interview, the Marvel star faced a major backlash on social media, with many dubbing her as an “almond mom” and referring to her diet as “starving” and “disordered eating.”

Many wellness and diet experts also took to social media to advise against following Paltrow’s eating and fitness practices.

More recently, Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to address the criticism and said that she did the podcast with her doctor Will Cole, who holds a degree in natural medication and has been working with the actress over the past two years:

“I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor, so this is a person that I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff. I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time.”

The Emma actress added that she has worked with Dr. Cole to focus on foods that are not inflammatory and said that her diet has been designed based on her medical results:

“I’ve been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory... so lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation and it’s been working really well. This is, you know, based on my medical results and extensive testing that I’ve done over time.”

Gwyneth Paltrow also noted that her podcast interview was not meant to be presented as advice to others:

“This was a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctors, not meant to be advice for anybody else. It's really just what has worked for me. It's been very powerful and very positive. This is not to say that I eat this way, all day every day.”

Meanwhile, the actress also mentioned that the podcast did not reveal her daily diet in its entirety:

“By the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want and eating French fries and whatever.”

However, she mentioned that her “baseline” has been “to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down.”

A closer look into Gwyneth Paltrow’s daily diet

Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about her daily diet and wellness routine during an appearance on The Art of Well Being with Will Cole podcast.

The Oscar Award winner revealed that she often opts for intermittent fasting and has something around 12 after having coffee in the morning to avoid spiking her blood sugar. She also said that she eats soups, especially bone broth, for lunch:

“I usually eat something about 12. In the morning I’ll have things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee. I really like soup for lunch, I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days.”

Gwyneth Paltrow went on to share that she engages in “one hour of movement every day” before having a 30 minute infra-red sauna and a “paleo meal with lots of vegetables” for dinner:

“I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll go for a walk or I’ll do pilates or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson [workouts]. And then I get in the sauna. I dry brush and I get in the sauna. So I do my infra-red sauna for 30 minutes. For dinner I try to eat, according to paleo. So lots of vegetables! It's really important for me to support my detox.”

Speaking about her paleo dinner, Paltrow said she initially thought the diet was hard only to realize otherwise:

“It was hard at first when I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to have to eliminate all the joys and all the pleasure' and it's not true. There's so many ingredients that are packed with flavor, chilis and herbs and lemon, especially with foods like Mexican foods or with Asian flavors.”

She continued:

“I think if you ate dinner at our house, most people, when our friends come over, they have no idea that they're eating healthy food or that it's paleo.”

Gwyneth Paltrow further added that she also has “celery juice with lemon [or] lemon water” in the morning and shared that she “trouble with methylation” and that her body is “not a natural detoxer.”

