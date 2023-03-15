How old is Rubi Rose? French Montana age difference explored as latter reacts post viral dinner footage

Rubi Rose, who is 25 years old, recently grabbed the attention of the internet after being spotted with French Montana in a viral video. This led to rumors that the duo might be dating each other. Rose and Montana have an age gap of 13 years as the latter is 38 years old.

However, the rapper reacted to the news on Twitter by writing:

"Dang… I can't go out to eat now."

The video was first shared by TMZ where Montana wrapped his arm around Rose and the duo was smiling. The outlet reported that one of their sources confirmed that Montana and Rose were romantically linked.

In the viral video, the pair was seen entering the popular restaurant, Mr. Chow. Montana first went inside when Rose was walking behind him and they eventually came face-to-face with each other. The news led to a lineup of reactions from the netizens where a few charged them with intentionally creating the moment while others started to target Rose based on her relationship history.

Who is Rubi Rose?

The Lexington, Kentucky, native has two sisters, Scarlette and Coral. She enrolled at Brookwood High School and then at Georgia State University, where she pursued her graduation in politics.

She was featured in the music video for Bad and Boujee by Migos. She then released a remix of Playboi Carti's song On Top in 2018 and appeared in a music video of WAP by Cardi B. She then joined the record label Hitco Entertainment the following year.

Her first mixtape, For the Streets, was released in December 2020. The first single from the mixtape, Back in the Booth, was released in July of the same year, and the mixtape featured a total of eight singles.

Rubi Rose recently gained recognition for her beef with DDG

Rubi Rose and DDG were dating for some time. However, things went sour when the former accused DDG of cheating on her.

The duo had an online dispute last month following rumors of DDG's separation from Halle Bailey. They targeted each other, with Rose charging DDG for sliding into her DMs when the latter had some issues with Bailey.

The problem started when Bailey shared a video on Instagram where she was seemingly wearing DDG's tee. Rubi Rose called out DDG on Twitter for the same and later clarified that she did not have a problem with Bailey and described DDG as a weirdo.

Things took a turn for the worse when Rose posted screenshots of her conversations with DDG. Rose also posted a tweet, which has since been deleted, stating that DDG was mad at her because she would not go home with her after Yung Miami's party. When DDG discovered Rose's comments, he replied on Twitter in a series of deleted tweets, where he wrote:

"Don't believe nun she say. She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt."

Rose responded by saying that all the boys are the same. In screenshots shared by The Shade Room, DDG mocked Rose for trying to be as relevant as Ice Spice and asking her to stop sharing her music on her social media pages. DDG seemingly said that everything was fine between him and Bailey.

DDG later claimed that Rubi Rose has still not moved on and that she is now trying to get back to him. Rubi replied by saying that she does not prefer to play any games and accused DDG of going to a calm girl "who will put up with it."

