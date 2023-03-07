Kevin Maginnis: All about Nashville grandfather's 100-day McDonald's only weight loss diet

Kevin Maginnis, also known as @bigmaccoaching on TikTok, is on a McDonald's-only diet as part of an unusual weight loss regimen.

The 56-year-old native of Nashville started using the catchphrase "French fries to fit guy" to describe his journey in late February. He discussed his starting weight of 238 pounds and his strategy in his debut TikTok video.

Maginnis has now become the talk of the town, with his TikTok video garnering over 500,000 views

Kevin Magginis' McDonald's diet plan is similar to the 2004 Morgan Spurlock documentary Super Size Me

After 11 days on his diet, Maginnis reportedly lost 13 pounds, going from weighing 238 to 225 pounds.

Kevin said in a statement:

"I'm going to eat nothing but McDonald's for the next 100 days, but instead of eating everything they give me, I'm going to go ahead and cut the meals in half just to prove to myself and maybe some of the other people watching that it's not as much what you're eating, it's the quantity that we're eating that really jacks us up."

Maginnis also claimed that while everyone else refers to it as hunger, he refers to it as his incinerator coming on so that he may burn off some body fat before eating his next meal.

Maginnis' diet is similar to that of Morgan Spurlock's, whose story was highlighted in the 2004 documentary Super Size Me. The title witnessed him solely eating food from McDonald's for 30 days while documenting the impact that eating a lot of calories had on his physical and mental health.

A little over a month after the movie's debut, the restaurant chain introduced its renowned "Super Size" menu item. Fox News reported that Spurlock gained about ten pounds and went through mood swings while on his McDonald's diet.

As per Today, Maginnis shed light on his diet and mentioned he simply divides each meal in half and keeps the other half for the next meal. His diet does not have a set meal schedule or serving size.

By the end of 100 days, Maginnis expects to have lost 50 pounds and have improved blood work and general health.

In brief about the restaurant chain

Richard and Maurice McDonald launched a restaurant in San Bernardino, California, and started the McDonald's Corporation, an international fast food franchise with American roots.

In June 2018, the company relocated its worldwide headquarters from Oak Brook, Illinois, to Chicago. As of 2021, the restaurant chain served approximately 69 million customers every day in more than 100 countries at over 40.000 locations, making it the largest restaurant chain in the world on the basis of revenue.

Although they also offer other foods including chicken, fish, fruit, and salads, the chain is most recognized for its hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and french fries. The Big Mac and their French fries are probably their most well-known licensed menu items.

