Gwyneth Paltrow children names: All about her kids as actress testifies 2016 ski trip was important for ‘blended family’

Gwyneth Paltrow has been making headlines for some time now after she was sued by Terry Sanderson. Sanderson was reportedly hit by the actress on the slopes in 2016 while she was skiing.

Paltrow, who has two kids, Apple, who was born in 2004, and Moses, who was born in 2006, recently addressed the ski trip. She explained the reasons behind its importance to her and her family.

She recalled the ski trip that they took on February 26, 2016, where she was accompanied by her husband Brad Falchuk, and their two kids. During the trial, Paltrow stated that it was an important trip for her family as it was the first time all of them were able to get involved in some activity together as a "blended family." She stated that they were a blended family as it included her kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, and Falchuk's two kids.

She said that it was also important as her father, Bruce Paltrow, was very passionate about skiing. The actress said that while he loved to ski, Bruce had learned it at a later stage in life and added:

"So he was determined for my brother and I to learn how to ski when we were young."

Paltrow mentioned that her father took her on different ski trips to different places, and addressing her father's death, she said that she was devastated by it. She said that it was tough for her to be in the ski resort and on the chairlift, and added that she avoided the ski resort until she had her own kids and noted:

"I heard his voice in my head, thinking I should teach them how to ski."

Further details about Gwyneth Paltrow's children

Gwyneth Paltrow shares two children with Chris Martin (Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow has been romantically linked to a few faces in the past, including Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck. She was married to Coldplay's Chris Martin in 2003, but the two announced their separation in 2019. Together, they have two children, Apple and Moses, who they co-parent.

Born in 2004, Apple Blythe Alison Martin is currently studying at a New York City School, and has been featured in several posts Paltrow shared on Instagram.

Paltrow's second child, Moses Bruce Paltrow Martin, was born in April 2006. Although Moses has preferred to stay away from the spotlight, his mother has revealed his interest in the last few years, which include skateboarding and Fortnite.

The Iron Man 3 star is also the stepmother of her current husband Brad Falchuk's children – Isabella Falchuk and Brody Falchuk. Isabella and Brody were born when Brad was married to Suzanne Bukinik from 2002 to 2013.

Why did Terry Sanderson sue Gwyneth Paltrow?

Terry Sanderson sued Gwyneth Paltrow in 2019 for crashing into him at the Deer Valley Resort while she was skiing in 2016. Terry was seeking damages worth $3.1 million.

According to Terry, Paltrow reportedly skied out of control and hit him. He added that he was able to get up on his feet but Paltrow left the spot. The lawsuit stated that Terry suffered some injuries.

Paltrow then countersued Terry, denying that she hit him and that she was having skiing lessons with her family. She claimed that it was Terry who hit her and she sustained a full-body blow.

The case between the two is currently ongoing and both Paltrow and Sanderson are blaming each other for the crash.

Poll : 0 votes