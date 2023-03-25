Who is Terry Sanderson? All about the Utah doctor involved in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident

On March 21, Gwyneth Paltrow went to court over a 2016 Utah ski accident that reportedly left retired optometrist Terry Sanderson severely injured.

According to People News, Terry Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow in January 2019, claiming that the actress had caused a collision with him after skiing dangerously on the slopes. He also alleged that Paltrow neglected to adequately check on him after he was injured.

As per People News, Terry Sanderson initially tried to sue Gwyneth Paltrow for $3.1 million. The judge, however, stated that he could not sue for more than $300,000 in this particular case. Gwyneth Paltrow is countersuing Terry Sanderson for a required $1 in damages and lawyer's fees.

According to Gwyneth Paltrow's account of the incident, she was skiing with her instructor at the time. She claimed that after the collision, both she and her instructor checked on Sanderson, but decided his injuries were insignificant.

Sanderson's attorneys, however, claim that the retired doctor sustained four broken ribs and a traumatic brain injury.

All there is to know about the man attempting to sue Gwyneth Paltrow

According to his LinkedIn profile, Terry Sanderson is a former optometrist who currently serves as a private practice consultant.

The 76-year-old doctor was educated in Optometry at Pacific University. He then embarked on a career as a private optometrist in Soda Springs, Utah. According to his LinkedIn Page, he is currently based in Salt Lake City. In 2010, he began serving as President at Mission with a Vision, an organization that advocates for patient health care.

As per his attorneys, before his collision with Paltrow, the 76-year-old Sanderson had been skiing for 30 years. He claimed that after the accident, he experienced concussions and changes in mood and personality, which he has attributed to brain trauma.

The lawsuit alleged that the injuries were caused by reckless skiing on Paltrow's part. It read:

"Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control (...) knocking [Sanderson] down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."

In her testimony, Paltrow claimed that she was skiing responsibly at the time. She said:

"I was skiing and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart and then there was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise."

Paltrow's attorneys also claimed that Sanderson is exaggerating his injuries. They noted that in the years following the accident, he traveled to 10 different countries. Paltrow's team also alleged that many of Sanderson's health issues could be explained by the fact that he is a senior citizen.

The case is currently ongoing. Both sides continue to claim that the other person was responsible for the collision.

