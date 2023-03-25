Who is Stephen Owens? Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer apologizes to witness during ski accident trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer Stephen Owens recently apologized to a witness for his behavior during a cross-examination. The witness was Polly Sanderson Grasham, daughter of a doctor, Terry Sanderson, who was reportedly hit by Paltrow on the slopes in 2016. The incident left a bad impact on Terry.

As the cross-examination began, Owens questioned Polly about her early life and whether her sister Jenny was lying about her claims that Terry was abusive towards her.

Polly disagreed and stated that Terry attempted to mold Jenny, but things were not as bad as they were claimed. Polly agreed that Jenny had some mental issues but refused to reveal much.

Owens eventually apologized and said:

"I need to apologize. I was being an a** earlier. It was wrong for me to triangulate you, your dad and your sister and your mom, and I ask for your forgiveness."

Stephen Owens is the President of Epperson & Owens

Also known as Stephen W. Owens, he was chosen as the President of the Utah State Bar and was a clerk for Justice Richard Howe of the Utah Supreme Court. Stephen received a rating of AV Preeminent (highest) from Martindale-Hubbell and was named a Legal Elite in Healthcare Law by Utah Business Magazine.

He has defended various clients and trials in the last few years and obtained four successful verdicts in a year. He was also the Commissioner for the Utah State Bar for six years and received the national Harry S. Truman Scholarship for his leadership and public service.

He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa and the Utah Defense lawyers' Association and has addressed different aspects of the law to medical malpractice attorneys, Utah State employees, paralegals, and school children. He is a father of two daughters and has three grandchildren.

Gwyneth Paltrow was first sued by Terry Sanderson in 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow was sued for reportedly hitting an individual while skiing (Image via RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Terry Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow in 2019 claiming that the Iron Man 3 star crashed into him while skiing in 2016. The incident happened at the Deer Valley Resort and Sanderson was seeking $3.1 million in damages.

Terry claimed that Paltrow reportedly skied out of control and hit him and while he got up, Paltrow left the spot. Sanderson claimed in the lawsuit that he suffered several injuries, including a permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment for life, emotional distress, and disfigurement.

Gwyneth Paltrow later countersued Terry Sanderson and denied the claims of the latter, saying that she was enjoying skiing lessons with her family when Terry hit her back and she was able to save herself. Dear Valley ski instructor Eric Christiansen was told by Sanderson that he had not seen Paltrow.

