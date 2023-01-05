Sharon Osbourne grandchildren: Names explored as TV star reveals name of daughter, Kelly's newborn son

Kelly Osbourne's mother Sharon Osbourne has revealed the name of her daughter's first child and it is Sydney. Kelly gave birth to her first child in November 2022 with Sid Wilson and she currently prefers to keep the kid out of the limelight.

Sharon recently appeared on 'The Talk' on CBS and disclosed that she has been offering some help to her daughter by guiding her. She stated that they have been doing well and that she is proud of Kelly. Kelly said that her father Ozzy Osbourne attempted not to reveal anything about the baby, but that he informed a few people about the gender of the newborn.

Ozzy had been preparing things to celebrate the baby's birth for the last few months and looking at the same, Kelly told him,

"I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,' but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first – out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

Kelly announced the news of her pregnancy in May 2022 in a social media post. Two months later, her brother, Jack, and his fiancée Aree Gearhart became the parents of a baby girl.

Sharon Osbourne has four grandchildren

Sharon Osbourne is a grandmother to children born to Jack Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has gained recognition all these years for her frequent television appearances. However, she has also adjusted her time to spend a few moments with her family and is currently a grandmother of four kids.

The first is Pearl Osbourne, who was born in April 2012 to Jack Osbourne and his former wife Lisa Stelly. The second is Andy Rose Osbourne, who was born in June 2015. Jack and Lisa welcomed their third child, Minnie Osbourne, in February 2018.

In an interview with People, Jack said that he takes a lot of caution while raising his girls so that they don't have to face any problems when they start dating.

Jack and Lisa separated in 2018. Jack wrote in an Instagram post that they still love each other and although they have split, they have decided to do the best for the family and raise their children together. The former couple was also helped by their parents.

Jack became the father of another kid, Maple Artemis Osbourne, with fiancée Aree Gearhart in July last year. Sharon also expressed her happiness on social media at the time and wrote that Maple and Aree are happy and healthy.

Sharon Osbourne is popular for her appearances on TV shows

Sharon Osbourne gained recognition for her work on the MTV reality series, The Osbournes. She then appeared in other shows like Days of Our Lives, American Idol, and more.

Sharon has also been on the judges' panel of The X Factor and has been featured in four films – Austin Powers in Goldmember, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, It's a Boy Girl Thing, and Sunset Strip.

