Who is Brooke Eden? Former American Idol participant gets married to Hilary Hoover

Singer and songwriter Brooke Eden exchanged vows with radio promoter Hilary Hoover for the second time on Thursday, October 27. The pair initially tied the knot at a legal ceremony held at a church in Nashville on August 27, attended by their parents and siblings.

The second wedding ceremony at the Paradisus Playa del Carmen resort in Del Carmen, Mexico, had 140 people in attendance, including family members and friends. In an interview, the couple stated that because their families lived far away from each other, they were unable to spend much time together. Speaking of the first wedding, they said,

“We had to get legally married in the states prior to Mexico, so we knew a Nashville ceremony with our families would be the perfect way for our families to bond.”

The newly married couple also stated that Hoover’s nieces and nephew and Eden’s niece became best friends alongside the other family members.

"Hilary's nieces and nephew became best friends with Brooke's niece (our flower girls and ring bearer) and so did the rest of our family. We've had so much support from family and friends that we really wanted to celebrate with everyone. "

Brooke Eden opted for the outfit she wore during the Love Inc. magazine cover shoot, which was designed by Savin London. They wore rings from a Nashville-based ring shop, Consider the Wldflwrs, and during the ceremony, they played a setlist of the best songs of the 90s. This was followed by a mother-daughter and father-daughter dance alongside a speech by Eden’s niece, Colbee.

The pair danced together to a song written and recorded by Eden and Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca.

Everything you need to know about 33-year-old Brooke Eden

Brooke Eden auditioned for the seventh and tenth seasons of American Idol. She became popular after the release of her song American Dreamin and joined Red Bow Records in 2015.

Eden became interested in music when she was young and witnessed her father perform as a drummer in a local country group. She used to play at local music festivals, opening for acts such as Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn. She finished her graduation in 2007 from Wellington High School and won the title of Miss South Florida at a regional beauty pageant the following year.

Brooke Eden is a singer and songwriter (Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Brooke then auditioned for the seventh season of American Idol and reached Hollywood week but was eliminated before the live rounds. She again auditioned for the tenth season of the show but could not progress further.

The 33-year-old released a self-titled EP in 2014. The same year, her single, titled American Dream, received positive feedback. Her next release was a single, titled Daddy’s Money, in 2015, which reached the 50th position on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Eden then released another EP, Welcome to the Weekend.

She continued her successful career by releasing several singles like Act Like You Don’t, No Shade, Sunroof, and more.

Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover’s relationship timeline

Brooke Eden and Hillary Hoover began dating in 2015. Hoover was working at Eden’s record label at the time. Eden came out in January 2021, and the pair got engaged in May of the same year.

The couple stated that they began living together three months into their relationship. They also have a puppy and are the owners of three houses. Both Eden and Hoover said that they knew from the beginning that " this was it", and after coming out publicly, they knew they wanted to make it official. Stating that they are true partners, they said,

“We support each other and always try to remember we’re on the same team. Even if we’re upset with each other, we always kiss each other good night. We worked so hard to be together, and we’re happier than we’ve ever been. Remembering all we’ve even through reminds us we will get through everything side by side.”

The couple feels like they have been married for years and are happy to be officially recognized by the law. They are currently planning a honeymoon to Italy and Spain.

