Why is Micky Dolenz suing the FBI? Case explored as The Monkees frontman files lawsuit over old documents

Actor and musician Micky Dolenz has filed a lawsuit against the FBI on charges of investigating The Monkees, where he was a member. Dolenz issued a civil motion against the Department of Justice, stating the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit states,

“This lawsuit is designed to obtain any records the FBI created and/or possesses on the Monkees as well as its individual members. Mr. Dolenz has exhausted all necessary required administrative remedies with respect to his [Freedom of Information Act/Privacy Act] request.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Reasons behind Micky Dolenz suing the FBI

In 1967, an FBI file stated that they were investigating The Monkees for reportedly giving anti-Vietnam war messages while performing. The file mentioned that the screen displayed subliminal messages, which constituted left-wing innovations of a political nature.

While speaking to CBSLA, Mark Zaid, Micky Dolenz’s attorney and one of the biggest admirers of The Monkees, said that the band existed at a time when the situation was not so good in the United States. He added,

“Obviously, Micky still performs today and The Monkees – until others passed away – were all still performing, but they came to the world’s attention in 1966 or so, when we were in Vietnam and the hippies are becoming big and the drug culture.”

Zaid immediately issued a request for freedom of information, but there was no response to it for a long time. He has now sued the FBI to find out precisely what the authority wrote about the group in their files.

Zaid believes that an FBI informant might have taken their kid to the band's concert in San Francisco and complained about the anti-war protest movement. He mentioned:

“Why was the FBI surveilling The Monkees, whether the individual members or the band, what does it say? And what does it say, larger, about the activities of the FBI during the 1960s.”

Micky Dolenz’s work with The Monkees

Micky Dolenz became a part of The Monkees in 1965 (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Micky Dolenz appeared on the NBC situation comedy series, The Monkees, in 1965. He was chosen as the band's drummer and vocalist, although he could not play drums properly at the time.

After proper training, Dolenz eventually became an expert in drums and started touring with them in late 1966. Michael Nesmith once said that Mickey's voice made the band's sound unique, and Nesmith also joined Mickey and Peter Tork in their compositions.

Micky Dolenz also penned the lyrics of a few songs like Randy Scouse Git and sang a few tracks like Last Train to Clarksville, I’m a Believer, Pleasant Valley Sunday, and more. He brought the third modular Moog synthesizer and later sold it to Bobby Sherman.

The 77-year-old is the only living member of the band, and his voice has been featured in almost all the albums of the band.

