"Gender reversal reboot": Gwyneth Paltrow Jeffrey Dahmer glasses spark online backlash 

As Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues, netizens have not only been keeping up to date with the explosive details being revealed but also the actress’ fashion statements. While she has not made any bold choices when it comes to her courtroom outfits, internet users could not help but find her glasses peculiar. Many were quick to compare them to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s spectacles. The Goop founder subsequently became the butt of the joke across social media platforms.

Chad Opitz @chadopitz Gwyneth Paltrow in the gender reversal reboot of Dahmer Gwyneth Paltrow in the gender reversal reboot of Dahmer https://t.co/YNvp9Np7uc

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently facing trial after she was sued by optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson for colliding with him in a hit-and-run ski crash seven years ago. The incident took place at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah. The latter is now asking for $300,000 in damages for the injuries he has sustained. The Iron Man actress has countersued him for a symbolic $1.

On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in the courtroom wearing a white sweater and brown pants. She opted to accessorize her outfit with aviator glasses that included two large lenses with a gold bridge, eye rims and end pieces.

Internet users did not find the glasses fashionable in any sense. Several netizens compared her to Jeffrey Dahmer, the s*x offender and serial killer who went on a killing spree of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Dahmer, who is also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, used to wear similar glasses.

The actress was compared to the serial killer (Image via Getty Images)

Netizens react to Gwyneth Paltrow’s glasses

Netizens flooded the internet with hilarious comparisons to the serial killer. It seems as if the actress does not have much support online during the trial. A few comments online read:

Jenny Johnson @JennyJohnsonHi5 It makes me sick how Jeffrey Dahmer and Gwyneth Paltrow have ruined my dad’s 80’s toilet glasses forever. It makes me sick how Jeffrey Dahmer and Gwyneth Paltrow have ruined my dad’s 80’s toilet glasses forever.

“Hurt and violated”: Gwyenth Paltrow takes the stand to testify

When the Transformers actress took the stand on Friday, she stated that she felt “hurt and violated” when she collided with Sanderson. Paltrow alleged that the latter crashed into her steadily as she made way down the icy slopes. She said in the courtroom:

“I was skiing and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart and then there was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise. My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, “Is this a practical joke?” Is someone doing something perverted? This is really strange.””

The 50 year old also apologized for using expletives against Sanderson after the ski crash.

Sanderson’s attorney also grilled Gwyneth Paltrow while asking whether she inquired about Sanderson’s injuries following the collision. The actress opined that if a person is a victim of a crash, they are not worried about the perpetrator. She also stated that she thought that his injuries were “very minor on the day.”

Sanderson’s daughter Shae Herath also took the stand to tell the court that her father was not the same following the crash.

The court proceedings will continue on Monday. Sanderson is expected to take the stand on the day with Gwyneth Paltrow’s team calling in medical experts, ski instructors and her two children, Apple and Moses.

