"The goop effect": Chris Martin's 'no dinner' meal routine criticized days after Gwyneth Paltrow diet controversy

English singer Chris Martin was slammed online after he revealed that he does not have dinner as part of his daily meal plan. While appearing on an episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend on March 21, the 46-year-old star revealed that he changed his diet after getting inspired by Bruce Springsteen.

"I don't actually have dinner anymore. I stop eating at 4 [p.m.], and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen."

Martin's revelation about his diet comes days after his ex-wife, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, received backlash online when she shared that she also does intermittent fasting and has bone broth soup most days for lunch.

Screenshot of an internet user comparing Paltrow and Chris Martin's diet. (Image via Instagram)

Internet criticizes Chris Martin's meal routine

After Chris Martin revealed that he skips dinner and does not eat after 4 p.m., the internet criticized the Coldplay frontman. Several users slammed the singer and compared his meal plan to an "eating disorder."

Others pointed out that he and Gwyneth Paltrow should get back together since they can have "starvation diets" together.

Screenshot of internet users criticizing Martin's daily meal plan.

Chris Martin wants to be as fit as Bruce Springsteen

During his conversation with Conan O'Brian, Chris Martin revealed that he decided to change his diet after joining Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa for a meal in June 2022. This was the day after Coldplay held a concert in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Martin said:

"I was on a really strict diet anyway, but I was like, 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me.' And Patti says, 'He's only eating one meal a day.' So I was like, 'Well, there we go. There's my next challenge.'"

Chris did not go into detail about his diet or how his body is taking it, however, he spoke about his eating habits in 2016. The Yellow singer revealed to Fresh 102.7 radio that he ate food six days a week and fasted on the seventh day by drinking water.

"I fast once a week, yeah, one day a week. This guy said to me, ‘Try not eating for a day, it will make your body feel healthier,' and I did it and I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food."

As of writing, Martin has not commented on the backlash over his diet.

