What is the “Wrinkle Makeup” trend? How to achieve it

The wrinkle makeup craze has taken the internet by storm and is currently gaining a lot of attention as many beauty artists and makeup enthusiasts jump on it. Started by Netta Szekely, a makeup artist, the wrinkle makeup trend is all about embracing one's personal beauty and "imperfections," such as the wrinkles on our faces. Here, shimmers and a myriad of colors are applied to a scrunched-up face, with a special focus on highlighting the wrinkles and fine lines.

On August 5, 2023, Szekely, on her Instagram account @nettart, shared the image of a model donning silver-golden eye makeup. However, it wasn't like any other normal eye makeup, as the emphasis was placed on the crinkles surrounding the model's eyes, which were beautifully accentuated with the help of golden eye makeup powder. Part of a photoshoot for the Department of Jewelry Design at Shenkar College, the wrinkle makeup was inspired by the jewelry brand's concept of metal chic.

The wrinkle makeup trend is a super easy and classy makeup trend that can be achieved effortlessly by anyone, as it only requires one to practice scrunching the eyes or any other part of the face.

The Wrinkle Makeup Trend: A Fusion of Creativity, Experimentation, and Skill Enhancement

Apart from Netta Szekely, other beauty influencers have also experimented with this creative and empowering makeup trend. Malaysian-Canadian makeup artist and beauty vlogger Mei Pang, also known as @meicrosoft on Instagram, has tried this trend.

To achieve the makeup look, she first topped the center part of her face, consisting of the eyes and nose, with her favorite eyeshadows, orange and purple. This was followed by Pang scrunching up her nose and applying a layer of white foundation to the creases that formed as a result of it. In the post's caption, which was shared almost five weeks ago, Pang writes,

"Experimenting with my nose crinkles! Don’t ask me why I did this - I think I’m having an artistic lock."

These kinds of beauty trends always require the make-up artist to believe in the process and be patient. To achieve this makeup look, do not stress and instead aim to bring out your desired artistic skills in a playful manner. One can begin from the inner corners of their eyes on both sides as well as the forehead. This trendy makeup look is quite abstract in nature and leaves room for experimentation.

A few makeup essentials, such as concealers, eyeshadow shades of one's taste, and eyeliner if desired, are all one needs for this makeup trend. Another makeup artist, Haylz, took it to her Instagram account on September 1, 2023, and shared her inspiring and breathtaking wrinkle makeup trend with her followers.

This new makeup trend has recently captured the attention of many, and we can thank Netta Szekely, Mei Pang, and Haylz, for creating and hyping us all to give this a try. To generate the wrinkled makeup look, one only needs to follow a few simple steps and can directly jump into a fantasy world of self-expression and beauty.