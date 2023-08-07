5 best Neon eye looks for Summer 2023

When it comes to bold, colorful makeup looks, the neon eye looks emerges as the beauty lovers’ favorite. These bright and vivid neon eye looks pack a powerful fashion statement, and with a wide range of looks to try out, there is more than one way to rock the neon graphic eye makeup.

From lime green to fluorescent pink and icy blues, you can create this eye look with bright eyeshadows and eyeliners, adding a unique touch to your makeup.

It isn’t a compulsion for graphic neon eye looks to be intimidating. These looks can be effortlessly wearable while still making your eyes pop. This listicle rounds up some trending and easy-to-try neon graphic eye makeup inspirations.

Bright, vivacious neon eye looks to try in Summer 2023

1) Neon Bottom Liner:

A neon winged liner can feel too dramatic for some; hence this is the perfect hint of neon in the eye makeup look arena. Simply swipe the lower lash with a subtle shade of neon using a neon eyeshadow or eyeliner.

One can add color to the inner corner of the eye to make this look stand out or just opt for a simple lining on the lower lash to tone it down.

2) Two-toned Graphic Liner:

Two-toned graphic eyeliner neon eye looks allow one to experiment with double neon shades, making the eye makeup stand out. It is simple to create the look once the first eyeliner wing is created, but precision is important.

For best results, one can use liners that offer precisions, such as felt-tip liners or an angled liner brush used with setting spray in case an eyeshadow is used as the liner. This avoids smudging and fallout.

The combinations for two-toned graphic eyeliners are endless in yellow and white, orange and pink, and blue and black, making them a fun summer eye makeup look.

3) Neon Inner Corners:

Do you want to incorporate neon in your eye makeup without the look becoming intimidating? The neon inner corners look is the right fit to add neon into your eye makeup uniquely. This neon eye look can be achieved by choosing a subtle shade of neon, such as lime yellow and applying it in the corner of the eyes for a minimal and unique look.

One can pair it with a bright neon eyeliner and a nice bold lip to enhance the look.

4) Neon Cut Crease:

Perfect for eyeshadow pros, the detailed neon cut crease is a mix of bold and bright shades in a cut-crease look that helps one flex their makeup skills while the neon colors complement their outfit.

Yellow, red, and orange shades dominate the neon cut crease, wherein one has to select an eyeshadow that matches their skin tone and sweep a darker eyeshadow above the crease of the eye.

Then, one must apply a concealer across the lid using an angled brush in an outward direction to clean the edges of the dark eyeshadow.

Now to create the crease, layer a light neon shade or cream over the concealer to enhance the contrast. This makes the dramatic neon cut crease.

5) Neon Graphic Liner:

The neon graphic eyeliner is a winged, artsy, and creative eye makeup look that has revolutionized neon eye makeup. It's a simple yet striking style that changed the game for this trend. With scope for experiment, the neon graphic eyeliner allows the fusion of dual liners, contrasting eyeshadows, and different geometrical shapes.

Euphoria made the neon liner look immensely popular, and beauty lovers continue to experiment with the same.

The brightest makeup trend of Summer 2023, these neon eye looks are easy to achieve and complement colorful summer outfits. Moreover, a neon eye looks stand out on all skin tones, making them a versatile and inclusive makeup choice for everyone.