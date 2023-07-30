What is Y2K inspired eyeshadow? Everything to know about the celebrity approved trend

Time and again the Y2K 2000’s nostalgia makes its way to makeup trends, the Y2 K-inspired eyeshadow being one of them lately. From glitter-based makeup to sparkly ensembles, many celebrities and social media influencers are seen leaning toward the decade-old trend.

Celebrities are sporting the ‘00s style makeup with most things blingy and bright.

The Y2K-inspired eyeshadow is all about taking a little glitter a long way and making the eyes look bold with single colours and eyeliners.

Easy to recreate at home, the eye makeup trend has been donned by No Lies singer Dua Lip, Rhode founder Hailey Bieber, and High School Musical fame Vanessa Hudgens among other celebrities.

Blingy and bold, the Y2K-inspired eyeshadow trend is making waves

With 5.6 billion views on TikTok, Y2K-inspired eyeshadow is a celebrity and makeup influencer-approved trend. Creating a frosty and loud effect on the eyes, this eyeshadow trend is wearable and unique.

Here are a few celebrities who took the '00s-inspired eye makeup trend to another level:

Dua Lipa’s Y2K-inspired eyeshadow look

At the Barbie movie premiere, The Levitating singer went for a glitter pink and blue palette for her eyeshadow which complemented her sparkly ensemble. Her eyeshadow embodies the phrase ‘live out loud’ as the look is the perfect combination of bright colours and sparkles.

Vanessa Hudgens eye makeup

Vanessa Hudgens made a compelling argument for embracing '00s-inspired electric-colored eye makeup. She paired her Michael Kors cashmere ensemble with a nostalgic space buns hairdo. To complete her look, she opted for blue eyeshadow and blue highlighter, creating a cohesive and stylish appearance.

Celebrity makeup artist Soo Park created the look by using blue eyeshadow over the actress's eyelids with blue highlighter on the inner corners of the eye. The eye makeup featured a winged eyeliner with mascara-laden eyeshades making a bold statement.

Bella Hadid's Y2K-inspired eye makeup

Bella Hadidi championed the trendy eyeshadow with bleached eyebrows and micro bangs with straight hair. Her Y2K moment was sporting a blue glitter eyeshadow applied all over her base eyeshadow.

How to create the Y2K-inspired eyeshadow look

To create, a Y2K-inspired eyeshadow look, one needs to follow these simple steps:

The key to creating the perfect 2000s eyeshadow trend is to create thin eyebrows with makeup. Without going heavy on products, one can use the Revolution XX XxFine Micro Brow pencil ($5.60)for precision and only use the product to fill in any gaps.

Next, take a lighter shade of a brow gel and instead of brushing the brows upward, direct the brows outward and define the eyebrow arch while aiming for minimized volume.

Opt for a shimmery eyeshadow probably shades of pastels that have glitter on them. When it comes to '00s-inspired eye makeup one can go for a color that complements the outfit or one that makes the eyes pop.

One can either blend out a single eyeshadow shade for a monochromatic look or layer multiple shades to achieve a pastel 2000s dream. An ideal palette for the same would be Disney's The Lion King Revolution Jungle Princess Shadow Palette retailing for $5 on the Revolution Beauty website.

To amp up the look, shimmer can be applied to the inner corners of the eyes.

To create the illusion of bigger eyes, layer some eyeshadow to the bottom of the lash line. An elongated winged eyeliner is optional but it adds character to the eye makeup.

Now, use mascara to elongate and volumize your lashes.

If one wishes to go hard-core 2000s with eye makeup, they can add embellishments to the makeup look.

Y2K-inspired makeup looks and fashion are making their way back into trend, with the eyeshadow trend being one that is approved by celebrities. Giving the eye makeup trends a blast from the past, this eyeshadow trend is easy to recreate with simple products.