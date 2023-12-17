Hyaluronic Acid for skin: Benefits and 8 best products to try 

The human body has a natural ability to produce hyaluronic acid, a substance that plays a vital role in cushioning and moisturizing the skin. This chemical is found in various parts of the body, including the eyes, skin, joints, and connective tissue. This skincare product acts as a humectant, drawing moisture to the skin like a sponge and keeping it hydrated.

This chemical component is a popular ingredient in many skincare products, including moisturizers, serums, and masks, due to its ability to deeply hydrate and plump the skin. Despite its name, it does not have the same properties as salicylic acid or other exfoliating acids, making it safe and suitable for use on almost all skin types.

Incorporating this skincare product into a daily skincare routine can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin texture and tone.

The Ordinary, Neutrogena and 6 best Hyaluronic Acid products for skin

Hyaluronic acid is a substance in the body that maintains skin moisture. Aging decreases its production, causing dryness and dullness. The skincare products infused with this component replenish and result in a hydrated and youthful appearance.

Team Sportskeeda's research found that this skincare product is a great ingredient for moisturizing dry skin, holding up to 1000 times its weight in water. It also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, making it suitable for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Additionally, it helps soothe irritated skin and protect it from environmental stressors. This skincare product is also popular in anti-aging skincare products, plumping fine lines and wrinkles for a smoother, more youthful-looking appearance.

After observing numerous skincare products, Team Sportskeeda has compiled a list of eight hyaluronic acid skincare items worth a try for all beauty enthusiasts.

1) The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum

The Ordinary's hyaluronic acid serum, with its lightweight formulation, is a serum that is free of fragrance, alcohol, and oil, making it ideal for individuals with sensitive skin.

The serum contains skincare components with varying molecular weights, which enhances its ability to hydrate multiple layers of skin, as per The Ordinary.

The serum is priced at $8.90 and can be found at Target, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.

Pros Cons Lightweight formula Limited Quantity Non-greasy Perfect for sensitive skin

2) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

Many skincare enthusiasts love Neutrogena's hyaluronic acid cream, which is a favorite moisturizer. The brand claims it is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and has glycerin as an additional humectant that attracts moisture to the surface.

This gel cream costs $17.07 on Amazon and forms a physical barrier on the skin's surface.

Pros Cons Oil-free formula No fragrance Non-comedogenic It contains glycerin

3) Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Booster

Dermalogica's booster is a potent blend of hyaluronic acid, panthenol, glycolipids, and algae extract. These ingredients work synergistically to diminish the appearance of dehydration lines, providing a powerful hydration boost for a beauty buff's skin.

The product, priced at $64 on Amazon, is recommended to be used before moisturizer or mixed with moisturizer for added benefits.

Pros Cons Contains panthenol, glycolipids, and algae extract Pricey Diminishes fine lines Hydrates skin

4) Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel

The brand's gel mask contains a potent blend of 20% hyaluronic acid and pentavitin, a nourishing plant extract that provides deep hydration to the skin. Infused with vitamin E and aloe, this mask rejuvenates dry and lackluster skin.

A beauty seeker can find this gel mask for purchase at Sephora and Amazon, priced at $55.

Pros Cons Contains pentavitin Expensive Vitamin-E infused For all skin types

5) Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This Vichy serum contains mineral water to help hydrate the skin. This oil- and fragrance-free serum is non-comedogenic and offers a non-greasy formula that a skincare lover can wear on its own or underneath the beauty seeker's favorite moisturizer.

Priced at $29.99 at Amazon and Target, it has the National Eczema Association seal of approval too, so it’s suitable for sensitive skin.

Pros Cons Oil-free formula No fragrance Non-comedogenic It contains mineral water

6) Glossier Super Bounce

The hydrating solution that Glossier's serum offers has grown in popularity. It contains three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, known for retaining moisture and maintaining a youthful look.

Besides, Pro-Vitamin B5 is also added to the serum, which hydrates and soothes the skin. The serum has a non-sticky texture, making it lightweight to wear under makeup.

It is an affordable option, priced at only $29, for those seeking a hydrating boost to their skincare routine.

Pros Cons Contains Pro Vitamin B5 Not suitable for oily skin types Retains skin moisture It hydrates and soothes sensitive skin

7) CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion is a popular choice among skincare enthusiasts who prioritize the health and appearance of their skin.

This non-comedogenic product has ceramides that restore the skin's barrier and maintain moisture levels. The lotion also has niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, known to soothe irritated skin. Combining these two ingredients makes this lotion a must-have for anyone pampering their skin.

Priced at $14.62, it is an affordable option for those investing in their skincare routine.

Pros Cons Non-comedogenic Not suitable for all skin types Affordable Contains niacinamide

8) Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha has been making waves in the beauty industry with its innovative skincare products, and its latest offering, the Tatcha cream, is no exception.

This cream is designed to provide deep moisture to the skin while combining antioxidant ingredients in an elegant, non-greasy formula. The brand claims that this cream is perfect for all skin types and is especially effective in combating dryness and dullness.

Priced at $70 at Sephora, the Tatcha cream is a non-comedogenic product that uses a unique blend of Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid to capture water and hydrate the skin.

Pros Cons Innovative formula Limited Quantity Non-greasy Perfect for all skin types

Hyaluronic acid is a well-regarded component in skincare, with good cause. Irrespective of skin type- dry, oily, or combination- the top eight hyaluronic acid skincare items can aid in keeping the skin looking and feeling optimal.

These skincare products can be bought from their official websites or other e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Target, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Can hyaluronic acid be used on all skin types?

Yes, the skincare product is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

2) How should a beauty seeker use this skincare component in their beauty routine?

This skincare product can be used as a serum or moisturizer and applied to clean skin before other products.

3) Are there any side effects of using this skincare product?

This skincare product is generally considered safe for topical use, but some people may experience mild irritation or allergic reactions.