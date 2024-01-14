7 Best Korean toners for acne: HaruHaru black rice toner, Cosrx Full Fit Propolis Synergy Toner, and more

Incorporating the best Korean toners in a skincare routine can help address skin problems like excess sebum, inflammation, and redness related to acne. Choosing the right toner can prevent acne from spreading or breakouts. But who makes the best toner for acne-prone skin?

Controlling excess oil, reducing swelling, redness, and inflammation, visibly reducing post-acne scars, and antibacterial properties are qualities of the best Korean toners that can help acne-prone skin. Lightweight toners that can provide hydration without causing a greasy feeling are also good when dealing with acne.

With all these features to look for, Sportskeeda has curated seven of the best Korean toners suited to acne-prone skin.

7 Best Korean toners for acne

1. HaruHaru Black Rice Toner

This Korean toner is both lightweight and refreshing. Packed with nourishing fermented ingredients, this formula is specifically crafted to soothe acne-prone skin while providing a stimulating and hydrating experience. Formulated with 100% Korean-produced black rice extracts, it offers anti-inflammatory effects to help reduce swelling and redness.

In addition, fermented black rice extracts combined with beta-glucan, beating, and amino acids provide hydration, brightening, and nourishing effects. It is available on the official website for $15.

2. COSRX Full Fit Propolis Synergy Toner

Three key ingredients—black bee propolis extract, honey extract, and panthenol—lend nourishing and hydrating effects to this boosting toner to smooth and glow the skin. In addition, propolis and honey extracts offer their antibacterial and healing properties to fight acne-causing bacteria, redness, and inflammation.

It retails for $29 on the official website.

3. Torriden DIVE IN Toner

Torriden DIVE-IN Toner is one of the best Korean toners for acne-prone skin. Formulated with Allantoin, it provides soothing and hydrating effects that comfort irritated and inflamed skin.

It also provides a moisture boost with its 5D-Complex hyaluronic acid, leaving the skin with a dewy and plump finish. YesStyle sells the product for $19.68.

4. Some By Mi 30 Days Tea Tree Miracle Toner

A multi-tasking skincare product formulated with a blend of three types of exfoliants—AHA, BHA, and PHA—leaves the skin cleaner from skin impurities and more radiant than before. Meanwhile, tea tree’s antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help soothe and treat acne.

Lastly, the hazel and papaya extracts in the formula boost cell turnover, keeping the skin healthy and smooth post-acne. The toner is available at Soko Glam for $22.44.

5. Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner

Formulated with Heartleaf extract, it’s designed for anybody looking for the best Korean toners for acne. 77% Heartleaf extract provides anti-inflammatory effects on the skin, soothing sensitive and acne-prone skin. Soothing Heartleaf further provides sebum care, helping prevent further acne breakouts.

The Anua Heartleaf toner is available on the official website for $23.

6. Numbuzin No.1 Pure-Full Calming Herb Toner

The Numbuzin No.1 Pure-Full Calming Herb Toner is for any skincare enthusiast desiring the best Korean toners to help with excess sebum, which is best for acne-prone skin. Soothing effects from three botanical extracts—Centella Asiatica, Licorice, and Houttuynia Cordata—help diminish skin tightness in oily skin and red bumps in acne-prone skin.

It is available on Olive Young at $28.

7. Pyunkang Yul Acne Toner

Individuals with acne-prone skin looking for the best Korean toners can consider Pyunkang Yul Acne Toner. The Tiger Lily and Asiatic Pennywort blend leads to the toner’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Meanwhile, Centella Asiatica offers a calming effect for inflamed skin.

Lastly, Willow Bark extract provides natural salicylic acid that helps with exfoliation and keeps the pores clear, preventing acne breakouts. It is available on the official website for $15.60.

These are the best Korean toners designed for acne-prone skin. Their formulations and key ingredients may differ, but they are formulated to treat skin concerns that cause acne breakouts like excess sebum and clogged pores. Also formulated with soothing ingredients, they can help with acne-related problems like redness, irritation, and inflammation.