7 Multi-tasking skincare products to save time and money

Multi-tasking skincare products are for anyone who wants to streamline their skincare routine and maintain healthy skin without spending too much time or money. These items serve more than one function and advocate skin layering to amplify results too.

A 10-step Korean skincare routine is great but for those who are always on the go, getting the routine down to as few steps as possible will be a game changer. One of the advantages of multi-tasking skincare products is convenience.

Imagine a product that can address different skin concerns. Their multipurpose use also means packing fewer skincare items for travel without compromising your skincare regimen.

Skinfix Acne+ Cleanser, Colorscience Sunforgettable Balm, and 5 other multi-tasking skincare products

From all-in-one cleansers to moisturizers with SPF and tinted serums, there are multi-tasking skincare products for everyone and every skin concern. Below, we have curated seven multi-tasking skincare products you might want to add to your cart for time and money-saving skincare applications.

1) Skinfix Acne+ 2% BHA Cleanser

This product by the Korean skincare brand, Skinfix, is a facial cleanser and acne treatment in one. The 2% salicylic acid in it melts away skin impurities and decongests pores to reduce excess sebum. Meanwhile, the 1% azelaic acid combats acne-causing bacteria, and the 2% niacinamide treats post-acne hyperpigmentation and enlarged pores.

It is available on the official website for $35.

2) Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm

Hydrate, protect, and add a pop of color to the lips, cheeks, eyelids, or all over the face with this multi-tasking skincare product. Choose from the water-resistant balm’s six color options, which are all formulated with hydrating ingredients like jojoba and squalane. It also offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 and PA++++ protection.

This product is available on the Colorescience website for $39.

3) Paula’s Choice RESIST Skin Restoring Moisturizer

Here’s a product from Paula’s Choice that does two things—moisturize and protect dry skin. The silky and creamy consistency enriched with shea butter and niacinamide provides anti-aging hydration to dry, dehydrated, uneven, and dull skin. In addition, it protects the skin from sun damage with a mineral-based formulation that offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection.

Paula’s Choice RESIST Skin Restoring Moisturizer is available on Amazon for $38.

4) Formulae Prescott Tri-Balm Stick

This facial balm by Formulae Prescott does three things in one simple step. It boasts the cleansing power of botanical oil blends with oats and starflower, the exfoliating effects of pumpkin seed enzymes, and the moisturizing component of hyaluronic acid. You can use it as a cleansing balm, a leave-on mask for extra hydration, or mixed with the foundation for a dewy Korean glass skin.

This facial balm is available on Amazon for $73.

5) Laneige Cream Skin Refiner Mist

One bottle of the Cream Skin Refiner Mist by Laneige is a multi-tasking skincare for the whole body. The combination of white tea leaf water and the cream-like consistency of this product fortifies the skin barrier. The brand’s website mentions that this mist offers deep hydration for up to 12 hours.

You can use it as a toner alternative, a moisturizing skin pack for problematic skin, an all-purpose blender for the foundation to get dewy, glowing skin, or as a makeup fix. It can also moisturize rough hair or dry body and cuticle area.

It is available in Laneige stores for $33.

6) NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Concealer Serum

Nourish and prep the skin using one product. This concealer serum by NYX features a 2-in-1 formula that acts as a serum to hydrate and nourish and as a tinted primer to concealer for a flawless complexion. Pick from 17 different shades, each offering medium coverage to help cover redness, blemishes, acne, dark circles, and dry patches.

It is available on Amazon for $11.

7) By Terry CC Serum

Available in six different shades, this CC serum from By Terry acts as both skincare and makeup. The white rose stem cells and vitamin E in it unite to provide the skin with radiance and uniform skin tone. Meanwhile, the optimal glow technology that it’s formulated with offers color-correcting pigments for a flawless complexion.

It is available on Amazon for $32.

Multi-tasking skincare products keep it simple to achieve healthy, glowing skin. To choose the right multipurpose product, consider your skin type or skin concerns and choose items with ingredients that address those concerns. For example, dry and dehydrated skin may benefit from hyaluronic acid and squalane while salicylic acid and other exfoliants help oily and acne-prone skin.