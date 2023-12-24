How to achieve a flawless holiday complexion: Makeup tips and tricks

Several trusted makeup maestros have expert tips and tricks to help individuals achieve a flawless holiday complexion. Blending and setting makeup is an art and when it comes to life-changing makeup secrets, it's only natural to turn to those who have mastered the craft—celebrity makeup artists.

They have spent years fine-tuning their techniques and applying makeup that appears effortless on the skin to give stars a flawless look that lasts all day. Some tips to achieve a flawless holiday complexion include picking the correct base, choosing the right shade of foundation, and more.

Kira Nasrat, Tanvi Chemburkar, and more celebrity makeup artists' tips and tricks for a flawless holiday complexion

1) Start with the right base

Most makeup artists agree on the importance of starting with a beautiful canvas when applying makeup to ensure a flawless finish. Celebrity makeup artist Kira Nasrat, who has worked with Oliva Culpo, Bebe Rexha, Jessica Alba, and more is known for creating the most beautiful looks with dramatic eye makeup, refined contouring, and fresh, dewy skin.

She believes in prepping the skin well to create an unblemished base for the makeup. While speaking to Vogue about the importance of foundation, Nasrat stated:

"It creates a natural flush that makes the face look more awake."

She also recommended massaging the skin with moisturizer before applying makeup.

2) Pick the right shade of foundation in natural light

Finding the right foundation shade for one's skin is the baseline for shade matching and achieving a flawless holiday complexion. Tanvi Chemburkar is a professional makeup artist and a renowned personality in the Bollywood beauty landscape, who specializes in bridal makeup.

Chemburkar shared her advice for flawless makeup in a conversation with Vogue India. She suggested individuals step out and use natural daylight when swatching foundation shades as indoor lighting in stores and malls can distort color. Natural lighting provides a more accurate representation of how a particular shade will look on the skin.

3) Use fingers to blend products for a flawless holiday complexion

Founder of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and former celebrity makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, advocates for using fingers to blend creamy makeup products to achieve a flawless holiday complexion.

According to her, the heat of the hand helps melt the product into the skin, which allows it to blend in a better manner. In a post she shared on her website, Tilbury said:

"When deciding how to apply liquid foundation, I recommend using your hands or a foundation brush to get the smoothest, most skin-like finish."

4) Use a makeup sponge to avoid creases

Besides using the right makeup products, using the right makeup tools can also make a lot of difference while trying to achieve spotless skin. Using a makeup sponge helps smoothen the concealer, allowing it to blend seamlessly into the skin without leaving any telltale streaks, creases, or fingermarks.

According to global makeup artist Aline Elasmar, one of the keys to a flawless complexion is using a damp makeup sponge. In a conversation with Byrdie, she stated:

“Your Beautyblender should always be used wet. You’ll know your Beautyblender is in perfect condition when it has expanded to twice its original size.”

These makeup tips and tricks will help individuals achieve a flawless holiday complexion. These hacks will also help increase the longevity of the makeup for a smudge-free look that lasts all day.