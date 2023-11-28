How to keep makeup from rubbing off? Expert tips and tricks 

Have you ever aced the perfect makeup look only to find the makeup has been rubbed off or transferred to the clothes, face mask, or other parts of the face? Well, most beauty enthusiasts have been there and experienced that.

There are multiple reasons that can cause makeup to rub off and transfer, like dry skin, dehydrated skin, extreme weather, or excess oil. However, there are various ways to stop this common makeup mishap from happening and to ensure that one’s makeup look stays in place all day long.

Popular makeup artists like Charlotte Tilbury and beauty influencers often offer their two cents about creating beauty that looks like a professional. This also includes certain tips and tricks about keeping makeup from rubbing off.

Charlotte Tilbury's primer trick, Sarah Cimino's translucent powder technique, and more: Tips and tricks to keep makeup from rubbing off

1) Charlotte Tilbury’s tricks and tips to keep beauty looks from rubbing off

Makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury advocates the use of a primer before applying any makeup. Using a primer creates a smooth-looking base that keeps all the products in place. She recommends the Charlotte Tilbury Invisible UV Flawless Primer ($55) for a smoothing effect. It is ideal for beauty enthusiasts who seek SPF-infused makeup products as it is infused with the goodness of SPF 50.

Another tip from Charlotte Tilbury for flawless beauty looks is to apply products in the correct order, as it is essential to avail of the best results. When the products are applied in the correct order, starting with primer, color correction, foundation, concealer, powder, and so on, the makeup is likely to stay in place for a long period without rubbing off or transferring.

According to Charlotte Tilbury, one of the keys to preventing makeup from rubbing off is to apply products in small quantities, she states:

"When it comes to application, apply your makeup in small amounts and build and blend your look from there!"

2) Minimal foundation and powder application through paper towels by Sarah Cimino

Most makeup artists state that less product, when applied strategically, makes for a better and longer-wearing result. Sarah Cimino is a well-known theatrical makeup designer who designed the makeup for Company XIV’s Seven Sins, wherein the actors sported flawless makeup looks despite wearing all sorts of masks and facial ornaments.

Cimino’s advice to prevent makeup from rubbing off is to use a minimal amount of product and set it using a translucent powder.

Popular YouTuber Jackie Aina has often advised her followers to let the concealer sit for about three minutes before blending it out with a flat, synthetic brush. One can also use this technique to perfect their base, which will keep makeup from transferring or rubbing off.

3) Using Setting Spray in Foundation

Dillon Peña is a celebrity makeup artist who has worked with Bebe Rexha and Beyoncé and is also the founder of Leland Francis, a clean, plant-based skincare and fragrance brand.

The makeup technique involves using a setting spray before blending the makeup. Dillon states:

"If you wanna spray it and walk into it, you can."

He recommends using a liquid spray to target the area one wants to preserve. Dillon recommends the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ($38) or the Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Setting Spray ($38) for an even application.

These makeup hacks will prevent one's makeup products from rubbing off or transferring to clothing items or masks. Additionally, these tricks will increase the longevity of one's beauty look.