How to reapply sunscreen over makeup? Details explored

While sunscreen application is a thumb rule followed by every beauty enthusiast, the dilemma lies in how to reapply sunscreen over makeup. Sunscreen application and reapplication are non-negotiable rules of skincare, even on days when it is not particularly sunny or one isn’t spending too many hours in the sun. UV rays are prone to cause damage, making it important to wear and reapply sunscreen throughout the day, even if one has makeup on.

Additionally, one mustn’t give in to the SPF-infused makeup trap that promises sunscreen re-application can be skipped if the makeup products have sunscreen in them. While it is an added advantage for makeup products to have UV protection filters, they are not as potent and effective as wearing regular sunscreens.

Remembering to reapply sunscreen every two to three hours can be annoying, and applying the same on top of makeup sounds more like a hassle. However, it is the key to a flawless face, and there are ways one can reapply sunscreen over makeup without causing their makeup look to budge.

Touching up with a powder-based SPF or using a setting spray: Exploring ways to reapply sunscreen over makeup

1. Use a Powder-based SPF

One of the easiest ways to reapply sunscreen over makeup is to lightly dust powder sunscreen on top. Opt for mineral-based powder formulas as they are designed to layer over makeup and keep one protected from harmful UV rays.

You can look for an all-in-one powder SPF formula like the Supergoop! (Re)Setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 ($35). It is a beauty enthusiast favourite and is available in four different shades. One can easily swirl it all over the face, until it's blended with the makeup.

Powder-based sunscreens are a great alternative to SPF creams and lotions, especially when it comes to reapplication. Additionally, it is a great choice for people with oily skin and those who prefer a matte finish on their skin throughout the day.

2. Use an SPF Setting Spray

This is one of the best ways to reapply sunscreen over makeup for people who don’t want to touch their face as it might feel gross. Mist the SPF setting spray generously over the face for a sunscreen refresh and long-lasting makeup.

One can reapply the SPF every two to three hours using such SPF sprays, be it beside the pool or during a time-consuming errand. An ideal product for the same is COOLA’s Makeup Setting Spray Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 ($36). It is an organic SPF 30 spray infused with cucumber and aloe vera that keeps the skin rejuvenated and protected with a no-shine, weightless formulation.

3. Get SPF protection from compacts

Portable pressed compact powders now come with great SPF formulations. However, it is important to pay attention to the SPF number. SPF 30 is great to start with, but anything below the same is not ideal for UV protection.

Additionally, when using compacts for sunscreen touch-ups, don’t double dip the sweaty applicator back into the compact, as it can cause bacteria to spread and compromise the top layer of the powder compact.

4. The good old lotion reapplication technique

If one finds SPF-infused compact powders or powder-based sunscreens cakey, they can use a makeup sponge to dab their cream or lotion-based sunscreen to reapply sunscreen over makeup.

Sunscreen reapplication differs according to the skin type and personal preference of individuals. However, it is of utmost importance to incorporate the same as a mandatory step in the skincare regime.