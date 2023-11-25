How to remove makeup stains from clothes? 5 best tips explored 

Most beauty enthusiasts undergo the dread of makeup stains after the meticulous application of a face full of makeup. This often happens after one has applied makeup and is putting on an outfit or taking a quick nap while on their way.

The thumb rule for removing makeup stains from clothes is to treat the stain right away, otherwise, the makeup pigments have the chance of drying and settling into the fabric. Secondly, it is important not to stress over these stains, and it is a universally acknowledged fact that regardless of how amazing one’s hand-eye coordination is, makeup smudges and spills are bound to happen.

While there are several detergents that make it possible to remove makeup-based stains, sometimes a DIY remedy or two can be more helpful in removing these stains. This listicle explores the five best tips to remove makeup stains from clothes.

Makeup Wipes to Using Ice: 5 best tips to remove makeup stains from clothes explored

1) Using a Makeup Wipe:

Makeup wipes don’t just remove makeup from the face but can also help get makeup stains off the clothes. Using makeup wipes is an old backstage trick, often spotted at fashion shows when the makeup artists realize they’ve smeared some makeup on their clothes while being careful of the model’s attire.

Simply grab a makeup wipe and blot or rub on the stained area until the offending makeup stain lifts away. However, this is most effective on a fresh spill that hasn’t dried or set into the fabric yet. While using makeup wipes is risky on colorfast and delicate fabrics, they can be used on cotton-like materials without any hassle.

One can use the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes ($5.94) for makeup removal from the face and clothes.

2. Rubbing Alcohol:

Rubbing alcohol is the best makeup stain fix for waxy products like lipsticks. One can use rubbing alcohol or any alcohol-based product on a cotton ball or the tip of a washcloth and rub it gently over the makeup stain.

Rubbing alcohol and nail polish removers are ideal for removing oily and waxy makeup-based stains since alcohol can break them down.

3) Shaving Cream:

Who thought shaving cream could lift off a makeup stain? It does, and if one faces a makeup stain mishap while on vacation, one can use the easily available shaving cream to take the stain off.

To remove makeup stains from clothes using shaving cream, apply a squirt or two of the product to the stain and let it sit for ten minutes. Shaving cream will cut through the makeup’s oil and take the stain right out of any garment. After ten minutes, wipe off the shaving product with cold water and put the garment in for a quick washing machine spin.

4) Using a blow dryer for powder-based stains:

While the tips above are ideal for oil and wax-based makeup stains, it is really frustrating to notice specks of loose or compact powder ruining a light-colored fabric. One cannot apply water-based products to these powder stains, as they’ll darken the same.

In this situation, wipe off the powdery mess with a blow dryer, which will blast the powder off the fabric without enhancing its appearance or making it darker.

5) Icing the stain:

Using ice to remove makeup stains (Image via tumbledry.in)

Applying ice cubes to makeup stains is another way to get makeup out of the clothes. Just grab an ice cube and rub it vigorously on the stain. It is a lesser-known fact that ice and cold water work amazingly to lift stains while using hot water to remove stains from a particular spot can result in spreading the stain.

Avoid hot water at all costs when treating a makeup stain, and save the hot water technique for when tossing the clothes in the washer.

Makeup stains on clothes are a reason for panic for every beauty enthusiast, however, the abovementioned tips come in handy without having to get the clothes professionally stain treated.