7 best Skinfix products: Barrier cream, oil cleanser, collagen treatment, and more

Skinfix products are best known for their “Cleanical” or clean and clinically proven approach to skincare. The brand’s history dates back to 1870 with the original Skinfix healing balm. It was an all-natural balm formulated to heal redness, itching, flaking, dryness, and inflammation.

According to their official website,

“Skinfix develops clean, clinically proven products that are tested, recommended, and personally used by unbiased dermatologists for total skin barrier health.”

Inspired by the original healing balm formula, Skinfix has grown to create several lines of skincare products designed to tackle specific skin concerns. Skinfix products are dedicated to healing the most stubborn skin issues.

Skinfix products can be game-changers in treating damaged skin barrier, acne, eczema, rosacea, and more.

Barrier+ cream, oil cleanser, collagen treatment, and more: 7 Best Skinfix products

Skinfix offers a range of products that can be used for every step of the skincare regimen, from cleansers, toners, serums, and moisturizers to lip care, eye care, and body care. Beauty enthusiasts can add these seven best Skinfix products to their skincare routine.

1. Barrier+ Foaming Oil Cleanser ($30)

This foaming oil cleanser stands out for its sulfate-free formulation and 98% naturally derived ingredients. It boasts coconut-derived cleansers and the Skinfix products’ signature Triple Lipid Complex technology. These two active ingredients are the secret to the cleanser’s effectiveness in melting away skin impurities and makeup without stripping the skin.

This cleanser is for hypersensitive skin, as it is pH-balanced and allergy-tested. It doesn't contain any of the most common skin irritants like silicone, parabens, petrolatum, gluten, or fragrance.

2. Barrier+ Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream ($48)

Niacinamide and antimicrobial peptides are two skin-loving ingredients behind the gel cream's restoring power. The formula is specially made for those with blemish-prone and oily skin. When applied, it doesn't give a dreaded heavy or greasy feeling due to its lightweight formulation.

In addition, the formula is non-comedogenic, which means there’s less chance of clogging pores. According to the brand’s website, this gel cream boosts barrier functions one hour after applying it to the skin. It promises hydration for up to 72 hours.

3. Barrier+ Triple Lipid + Collagen Activating Serum ($69)

This collagen-activating serum stands out because of its powerful formulation from ten active ingredients. It has six peptides and another signature ingredient in many Skinfix products, the B-L3 Complex, which helps improve the skin barrier and boost the skin’s natural collagen production.

4. Resurface+ Glycolic Renewing Scrub ($32)

This Glycolic Renewing Scrub is from the Resurface+ collection of Skinfix products, which is known for delivering effective exfoliation without irritation. The double-duty exfoliant scrub takes its potency from Willow Bark extract as BHA and a blend of Lactic acid and Glycolic acid as AHAs.

It does two things: remove dead skin cells to unclog congested pores and smoothen skin texture for visibly brighter skin. It’s safe for all skin types, especially those with keratosis pilaris.

5. Acne+ Adapinoid Gel ($48)

While acne is a very common skin condition, finding the right product to deal with it is often difficult. However, Acne+ Skinfix products is a special skincare line that specifically helps acne-prone skin.

Their Adapinoid Gel, in particular, which is formulated with 0.16% Adapinoid, HydraSoothe, and Niacinamide, is one of the best-selling Skinfix products for treating blemishes and restoring damaged skin barrier.

6. Recovery+ Antioxidant Tetrapeptide Soothing Treatment ($52)

Recovery+ Antioxidant Tetrapeptide Soothing Treatment (Image via Skinfix)

The Antioxidant Tetrapeptide Soothing Treatment is a creamy, gel-like overnight mask that restores dehydrated skin and reduces visible redness. It’s packed with two clinically active ingredients: concentrated green tea and honey-peptide complex.

The treatment cream is formulated for anyone dealing with facial redness and inflammation, including rosacea.

7. Remedy+ 911 Ointment ($28)

When the skin needs some TLC, the 911 Ointment by Skinfix promises a quick remedy. It’s a multipurpose healing balm packed with barrier nourishment to help irritated, chapped, and dry skin from head to toe.

The Cupaucu butter in it is known for lasting hydrating, while the Allantoin is famous for faster healing of scrapes, cuts, and burns.

These Skinfix products cater to different skin concerns, providing a healing skincare solution for a healthy, flawless complexion. They are available for purchase on the official Skinfix website and other retailers like Sephora, Amazon, and Kohl’s.