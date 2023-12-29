7 best Rosacea creams to reduce redness and irritation 

Rosacea is a skin condition that makes the skin appear red due to the appearance of small pus-filled bumps that look similar to acne but aren’t breakouts.

The symptoms of rosacea differ based on skin color. However, characterizations like flushing and extreme redness appear more prominently on lighter skin tones and are difficult to see in darker skin tones.

Moreover, people with rosacea are advised not to use normal makeup and skincare products as they can worsen the skin condition. Hence, it is essential to look for soothing ingredients that suit rosacea-prone skin like niacinamide, azelaic acid and centella asiatica.

This listicle is an amalgamation of the 7 best rosacea creams that calm redness and inflammation and are a must-have for people with this skin type.

1) SkinCeuticals Redness Neutralizer ($74)

Pros Cons It is a soothing formulation Doesn't have a moisturizer-like consistency Ideal for itchy, rosacea-prone, and sun damaged skin

This redness neutralizer by SkinCeuticals improves skin tone and texture and targets discomfort caused by sensitive skin. It is a lightweight formula infused with botanical extracts to soothe the skin and biomimetic peptides like Plamitoyl Tripeptide-8 that combat environmental stressors causing redness and flushing of rosacea-prone skin.

2) Clinique Redness Solutions Daily Relief Cream ($44.25)

Pros Cons Ideal for oily and combination skin Might not be effective for severe rosacea Infused with Lactobacillus

The daily relief cream by Clinique is an extra-gentle moisturizing formulation that comforts skin with visible redness and blotchiness. It is an oil-free formula that is ideal for skin experiencing redness and inflammation.

The brand states that the cream delivers the best results when paired with Clinique’s Soothing Cleaner and Daily Protective Base.

3) Tower 28 SOS Recovery Cream ($24)

Pros Cons Is the recipient of the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance Comes in a small tube with less quantity for a face cream Suits most skin types

Tower 28’s SOS Recovery Cream is a non-greasy and fast-absorbing formula that doesn’t cause a burning or stinging sensation on the skin. It is vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free and has received the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. The recovery cream reinforces the skin barrier and instantly hydrates the skin.

4) Paula’s Choice Rescue and Repair Weightless Moisturizer ($29.60)

Pros Cons Formulated with sensitivity-reducing ingredients like allantoin and natural prebiotics Can feel less moisturizing for dry skin Has a non-greasy texture

The Paula’s Choice Rescue and Repair Weightless moisturizer calms redness and sensitivity with its antioxidant and emollient-rich formula. It protects the skin barrier, hydrates reactive and dry skin, and leaves a supple finish on the skin.

5) Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream ($28.50)

Pros Cons Offers 24-hour skin hydration Can leave a greasy finish on some skin types Infused with D-Sensinose postbiotic to mimic the skin barrier

Avène's skin recovery cream is a rich and calming formula, ideal for allergic, intolerant, hypersensitive, and reactive skin. The cream hydrates and restores the skin’s barrier for up to 24 hours and offers a calming effect on the skin’s hyperactivity. It is infused with 98% natural origin and calms the skin within 30 seconds of use.

6) CeraVe Face and Body Moisturizing Cream ($19.99)

Pros Cons Comes in a huge tub and lasts for a long time Some people can find it very heavy for the face Available at a pocket-friendly price

CeraVe’s moisturizing cream is enriched with Hyaluronic acid that balances dry skin with ceramides and offers 24 hours of hydration. CeraVe’s moisturizing formulation restores the skin’s barrier with the presence of three essential ceramides and soothes the skin.

7) Aveeno Calm + Restore Redness Moisturizing Cream ($20):

Pros Cons Non-comedogenic formula Can induce piling Hypoallergenic

The calm + restore redness moisturizing cream by Aveeno is formulated with Vitamin B5 and ceramide. It is a dermatologist-tested formulation that caters to the special needs of sensitive and redness-prone skin.

It consists of oats that soothe dry and irritated skin, and Vitamin B5 and ceramide that restore the skin’s moisture barrier and reduce visible redness.

The abovementioned Rosacea creams are formulated with ingredients that soothe and calm redness and do not aggravate the skin's condition.