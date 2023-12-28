Best and the worst skincare trends: Ice roller, Gua Sha, Dermarolling, Tinkle Razors, and other beauty fads rated by dermatologists

Skincare trends grace social media and stay for a good minute before they're passed as either good or bad by beauty enthusiasts and dermatologists. The beauty arena has witnessed multiple skincare fads, from gua sha massages to mixing two ordinary serums for anti-wrinkle benefits.

However, one beauty enthusiast's holy grail might be another's skin nightmare, and hence one must read and listen to what professional dermatologists have to say about skincare trends.

Dr. Mubeeb Shah termed TikTok's famous "Derm Doctor", Dr. Vanita Rattan, and Dr. Whitney Bowe are some of the popular dermatologists on social media who often give their genuine two cents on skincare products and skincare fads. Skincare enthusiasts must lend an ear to what the professionals have to say before investing and incorporating potentially dangerous skincare trends into their regime.

Best and worst skincare trends rated by dermatologists explored

Since skincare trends on social media platforms show a beauty influencer’s progressive skin journey, beauty enthusiasts often give in to the same without considering their skin type, skin concern, and other important criteria.

Before 2023 comes to an end, there are only a few skincare fads that one must take into the next year, and some that must be left behind for the better.

Best skincare trends as rated by dermatologists:

Gua Sha: With more than 2 billion views on TikTok, #guasha has been a favorite in the skincare arena. Using Gua Sha once a week stimulates circulation and lymphatic drainage from target areas, including the cheeks and jawline, as it eases the appearance of skin cellulite by reducing fluid retention.

Additionally, gua sha enhances collagen production, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and decreases skin inflammation. The skincare tool can help relieve tightness and pain in facial areas.

Dermarolling: As long as derma rolling is professionally done by dermatologists, it is one of the best skincare trends. Dermarolling devices use a pin-point technique that enhances collagen production and the resurfacing of the skin.

Additionally, derma rolling breaks down scar tissues to promote skin healing and aids in the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, pore size, and sebum production.

Tinkle Razors: Suggested by board-certified dermatologist, MD, Lauren Penzi, tinkle razors are amazing exfoliation tools that use a single blade to remove the buildup of dead skin and peach fuzz from the face. It reduces the chances of the skin becoming flaky and dull. Tinkle razors are affordable, dependable, and compact-sized tools recommended by dermatologists.

Worst skincare trends as rated by dermatologists:

At-home exfoliating scrubs: Physical exfoliation is a strict no-no for people with acne-prone skin and other skin types in general. Ingredients like baking soda in face scrubs are featured in multiple TikTok videos showcasing how these scrubs have helped beauty enthusiasts clear up acne.

Dr. Kunal Malik, MD, a board-certified general and cosmetic dermatologist, believes that baking soda has an alkaline pH and causes disruption to the skin, leading to infections.

DIY Microneedling: Microneedling, when done at home following popular skincare trends, can lead to micro-injuries and cause skin inflammation as well. Microneedling must be supervised by a dermatologist, however, with skincare fads showcasing methods to practice it at home, one doesn’t receive professional results.

Dr. Kunal Malik, MD, a board-certified general and cosmetic dermatologist, states that at-home microneedling is done without adjusting the proper needle depth, leading to contact dermatitists and skin scarring.

Ice Rollers: The beauty arena has witnessed the boom of at-home cryotherapy and ice-roller products. However, ice rollers are often reused and sometimes used on unclean skin, increasing the chances of infection. Additionally, using the same icing surface all over the skin can spread bacteria from one facial point to the other.

Dermatologists recommend people with rosacea and sensitive skin steer clear of this skincare trend, as constant contact with cold temperatures can cause damage to such skin types.

When trying out skincare trends on the internet, it is important to look up videos by popular dermatologists explaining their take on the same. Additionally, it is essential to remember that what works for beauty enthusiasts visible online might not work for everybody.