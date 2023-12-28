Does seawater clear acne? Benefits and details of Hailey Bieber’s acne-clearing hack, explored 

Known for her glazed doughnut skin, Hailey Bieber shared a skincare hack about seawater improving her acne whenever she swims in the water body. She shared the hack through her Instagram stories in 2020, giving fans and beauty enthusiasts with acne a new hack to try.

TikTok users emphasized the same by stating that seawater swimming reduced acne, inflammation, and redness over time. However, it is important to note that seawater doesn’t replace an anti-acne skincare routine or medicinal products suggested by dermatologists.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, Director of The Joyful Skin Clinic, shared her insight on whether and how seawater clears up acne, stating that the presence of high concentrations of salt in sea and ocean water helps unclog pores and draw out impurities from the skin.

Dr Fabusiwa stated that seawater, also called salt water, is packed with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that cause a reduction in acne-causing bacteria on the skin’s surface and also promote wound healing.

Seawater is an underrated natural skincare gem for acne

While salt water has acne-reduction properties, it can also offer soothing benefits to irritated and inflamed skin, helping one deal with painful breakouts. If one’s end goal is to achieve clear skin and heal acne, relying simply on salt water is not ideal.

Going for a swim in seawater once in a while can aid one’s acne-healing journey but one cannot replace it with retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, and other actives or chemical exfoliants that are scientifically proven to unclog pores, kill acne-causing bacteria, and reveal clear skin over time.

Giving into this skincare fad doesn’t mean replacing the benefits of saltwater with table salt as the two don’t offer the same benefits. Additionally, sea salt is used in multiple face masks and face scrub formulations. Sea salt is enriched with potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sodium which offer immense benefits to the skin.

One of the benefits of the underrated skincare gem is that it physically exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells from the surface layer. Physical exfoliation might work for acne-prone skin removing the buildup of dead skin cells that cause acne, or it can cause skin irritation.

The presence of sea salt in skincare formulations derived from seawater has brightening and smoothening effects as it helps draw excess oil from the skin, resulting in drying active breakouts.

Sea water has its own set of skincare benefits, however, one must proceed with caution when eyeing it solely as a means of acne reduction. It is a skincare fad with instances of celebrity and TikTok influencer backing and not a scientific one. Hence, it is important to (literally) test the waters as it can harm some skin types.

People with dry and sensitive skin types as well as ones prone to psoriasis, rosacea, cystic acne, and eczema as sea water can be immensely irritating and drying for such skin types.

Product recommendations for sea salt-infused skincare

Lawless' Set The Stage Hydrating Primer Serum ($32):

This silicone-free, sea salt-infused formula is infused with other antioxidant-rich skincare ingredients that offer skin soothing and hydration effects. It is a light coverage primer serum that consists of Rosehip seed oil and Pentapeptide-59 visibly reduces signs of aging, and supports the skin’s natural elasticity.

Reviva Labs Sea Salt Cleansing Gel ($16):

Reviva’s Sea Salt Cleansing Gel cleanses and calms the face with naturally antiseptic sea salt and the presence of surfactants that are used in baby shampoos. The cleanser doesn’t strip the skin of natural oils and offers a beautiful afterglow.

One of the many hyped TikTok skincare trends for acne reduction, taking a dip in seawater doesn't have scientifically backed proof of the same. However, one can try the same to test if it works or enjoy a swimming session or two.