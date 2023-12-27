How to make rosemary oil at home for hair growth? Easy DIY method, usage, application and other details explored

Rosemary oil is TikTok's latest haircare obsession with multiple beauty influencers showing their hair growth journey using it. The essential oil offers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits that treat the tresses with nourishing and lengthening benefits.

A study titled “Rosemary oil vs minoxidil” carried out in 2015 delved into the effects of the essential oil and rogaine- a medical hair growth stimulant on people with androgenetic alopecia. Results showcased that rosemary-infused oil is as effective as a medical stimulant for hair growth.

While there are multiple rosemary oil products available in the market, one can make the essential oil with the herb at home. It can be made using fresh or dried leaves of the herbs in oil, spray, and hair mask form as per the texture and hair care requirements of an individual.

DIY Rosemary oil at home and methods of application explored

There are two methods to prepare rosemary-infused oil at home; one with fresh sprigs of the herb and the other using dried rosemary leaves. The condition of the herb depends on its availability in one's geographic area, and both methods prepare an effective formulation.

Hair growth oil using fresh rosemary

One requires two cups of support oil such as olive, almond, or jojoba and three to four fresh rosemary sprigs.

The first step is to wash the rosemary sprigs by either soaking them and taking them out in a vessel or directly under the tap to remove dirt from them. Pluck out the rosemary leaves in a quantity that equals the measure of one cup.

The next step is to pour two cups of support oil into a saucepan be it almond oil, jojoba oil or olive oil as all three offer deep nourishment to the tresses. Once the carrier oil is sufficiently heated, add rosemary to the oil and lower the flame of the stove.

Heat this mixture for five to ten minutes and stir at constant intervals. Make sure there are no bubble formations as it indicates overheating of the oil. Turn off the flame as soon as the oil warms up.

Let the oil sit for about a minute and strain it using a thin cheesecloth or metal strainer. It is important to strain out rosemary sprigs and let the oil cool in a vessel before it is transferred to its final container.

Straining is essential as the presence of the sprigs can invite bacteria and fungal formations when the oil is bottled.

The next step is to pour the rosemary oil into a bottle and refrigerate the same to increase its lifespan. To avoid confusion, one can label the date on which the oil was made.

The average lifespan of rosemary-infused oil is about two to three months and dating the bottle helps keep track of the same.

Hair growth oil using dried rosemary

This is a no-heat rosemary oil method which requires a container, dried rosemary and two cups of carrier oil. However, this method is more time-consuming than the one using fresh rosemary sprigs.

First, take a clean container and put a large teaspoon of dried rosemary into it. Next, add two cups of carrier oil into the container and close the lid tightly. Then, without shaking the container, place it in a cool and dark place for four to six weeks. Make sure the container remains undisturbed during this period.

Once four to six weeks have passed, strain the oil into a fresh container and enjoy its benefits.

Method of application

The best method of applying rosemary-infused oil is to take small quantities and rub it in the scalp. Massage the oil for 10-15 minutes and let it sit for thirty minutes before washing it off.

For people who have the habit of overnight oiling and washing it off in the morning, it is advised to not heat the oil before application as it delivers amazing results at room temperature as well.

While the making and application of rosemary oil are easy and offer immense benefits to the tresses, rosemary-infused oil must be paired with a carrier oil as a standalone application can cause scalp irritation and premature oil evaporation.