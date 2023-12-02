11 best skincare dupes: Cheaper alternatives for luxury products 

Every beauty enthusiast loves good skincare dupes, given that they feature similar action and ingredients for the skin as their expensive, luxury brand counterparts. While some luxury brand products are evergreen and cannot be matched by any drugstore formulation, dupes of luxury skincare products offer the chance to enjoy skin-loving formulations without having to break the bank.

These skincare dupes are ideal for people who are just starting out with skincare and cannot splurge on expensive formulations right away. Additionally, these dupes also work for people who have experienced luxury brand formulations and are aware of the ingredients that work for their skin, hence allowing them to search for the same ingredients at a lower price range.

This listicle curates the 11 best skincare dupes that are cheaper and effective alternatives to luxury skincare products.

e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream to The Ordinary Glycolic Acid Toning Solution: 11 best skincare dupes for luxury skincare products

1) Physicians Formula The Perfect Matcha 3-In-1 Melting Cleansing Balm ($14.49):

Dupe for Farmacy Green Clean Cleansing Balm ($36)

While Farmacy Green's cleansing balm is an award-winning formulation infused with sunflower and ginger root oils, and its skincare dupe- Physicians Formula 3-in-1 cleansing balm delivers a similar performance at half the price.

It is infused with antioxidant-rich matcha green tea, lotus extract, and bamboo shoot that removes makeup easily and leaves the skin hydrated.

2) e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream ($13):

Dupe for Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer ($61)

The Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer is loved by skincare enthusiasts for its nine-signal peptide complex and hyaluronic acid formulation offering firm and plump skin.

However, its skincare dupe, the e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream offers hydration and anti-ageing benefits with a texture similar to Drunk Elephant's moisturizer. The elf face cream consists of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin B5, and squalene.

3) The Ordinary Glycolic Acid Toning Solution ($10):

Dupe for Pixi Glow Tonic ($29)

Needless to say, the Pixi Glow Tonic created quite a stir in the skincare arena, with every beauty enthusiast wanting to try its unique formulation. However, the Ordinary Glycolic Acid Toning Solution is an excellent, budget-friendly dupe for the same, as it is enriched with a 7% concentration of Glycolic acid and plant-derived Tasmanian Pepperberry derivative that gently exfoliates the skin.

4) The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA ($6.85):

Dupe for Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment ($205)

Sunday Riley's lactic acid treatment consists of purified lactic acid, and Ordinary's Lactic Acid 10% + HA works similar to the Sunday Riley Good Genes formulation. Both products exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother, brighter-looking skin with a massive price difference.

5) Paula's Choice SKIN RECOVERY Replenishing Moisturizer ($35):

Dupe for Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer ($65)

Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Moisturizer is super rich and delivers intense moisturizing, similar to the effect of Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream, which consists of peptides, leaf juice, seed oils, and hyaluronic acid.

The Paula's Choice moisturizer features a similar blend and is cheaper by $30.

6) PURITO Galacto Niacin 97 Power Essence ($22):

Dupe for SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (Pitera Essence) ($99)

Purito's Galacto Niacin 97 Power Essence is a Korean skincare product with 92% galactomyces fermented filtrate that balances oil and water in the skin.

It is the perfect skincare dupe for SK-II Facial Treatment Essence formulated with pitera essence, which is a galactomcyes fermented filtrate as well. Both products moisturize the skin and improve skin elasticity.

7) Weleda Skin Food Light Nourishing Cream ($19.99):

Dupe for La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream ($100)

La Mer's Moisturizing Soft Cream is formulated with the brand's proprietary Miracle Broth that deeply soothes and hydrates the skin barrier while softening fine lines and wrinkles.

On the other hand, Weleda Skin Food Light Nourishing Cream features a similar formula as it is a plant-based cream that contains calendula, chamomile extracts, and wild pansy, along with a thick base of beeswax and oils.

8) The Ordinary 100% Cold-Pressed Virgin Marula Oil ($8.47):

Dupe for Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Antioxidant Facial Oil ($68)

The Ordinary's 100% Cold-Pressed Virgin Marula Oil is a pure and concentrated form of marula oil with antioxidant polyphenols and fatty acids that protect the skin's barrier and can be used on the hair as well. The expensive version of this product, the Drunk Elephant Marula Antioxidant Facial Oil features a similar formulation and can be used only as a facial oil.

9) Neogen Dermalogy Real Ferment Micro Essence ($22.80):

Dupe for Tatcha The Essence ($110)

The Neogen Dermalogy Real Ferment Micro Essence is a powerful hydrating formula that boosts skin health similar to Tatcha's The Essence. The Neogen micro essence features a 93% concentration of the brand's micro Bio Ferment complex while Tatcha The Essence is infused with Tatcha’s Hadasei-3.

Both essences rejuvenate, soothe, hydrate, and firm the skin.

10) CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($16.91):

Dupe for Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream ($65)

Sunday Riley's ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream is packed with ceramides, beetroot, and coconut extract to hydrate and strengthen the moisture barrier.

Its skincare dupe, the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, uses the brand's patented MVE delivery technology to release active moisturizing ingredients throughout the day, hence delivering intense moisture as well.

11) Tree Hut Tropic Glow Firming Whipped Body Butter ($10.49):

Dupe for Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($48)

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream tightens the skin with a formulation comprising caffeine-rich guaraná extract, with acai and cupuacu butter, all of which stimulate micro-circulation and firm the skin. It's dupe- the Tree Hut Tropic Glow Firming Whipped Body Butter retails at a lower price range and features similar ingredients.

FAQ's:

Are skincare dupes safe to use?

Yes. Skincare dupes feature similar formulations and are budget-friendly, making them a safe alternative to luxury skincare products.

How to find the best skincare dupes?

Multiple websites offer ingredient comparison features that allow skincare enthusiasts to compare formulations and find the best dupes.

The abovementioned dupes for popular skincare products feature similar formulations and effects, hence making for a must-try range for one's skincare regime.