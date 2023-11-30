Here's how much skincare product to use for best results: Serums, moisturisers, acids, sunscreens

Although there is no universally perfect skincare regime, there are a few rules every beauty enthusiast must know ofsuch as knowing what are the quantities of products that should be used, the frequency of reapplication, and the time one should incorporate certain products in the regime.

When it comes to quantity, there are multiple rules that often end up confusing skincare enthusiasts, be it the two-finger rule or exfoliation in the PM routine. Giving in to every advice that one comes across might often result in red, irritated skin and hence it is important to know how much is too much and too little.

Instead of giving in to myths like lathering the skin with a moisturizer or using a palmful of serum on the face, one must be aware of the correct amount of products that must be incorporated into a skincare regime.

A coin-sized amount of cleanser, a dime-sized dollop of serum and more: Quantity of skincare products to use for maximum efficiency explored

Every product frequently used in one’s skincare regime has its own recommended method of usage. As a thumb rule of using multiple products, it is important to read the instructions on the packaging of every product bottle or tub. It is always better to listen to what the brand recommends.

The skin is like a sponge and can only absorb so much as a result of which products often accumulate on the surface of the skin if used in excessive amounts. Similarly, using too little amount won’t give the skin any benefit of the product altogether.

Cleanser: Using one pump or a coin-sized amount of cleanser is enough to cleanse the face, The product, when mixed with water creates lather, results in more substance that can cover the face from the forehead to the chin.

Additionally, the best way to use a cleanser is to start with a damp face. If one uses the double cleansing method, the oil-based cleanser is to be used in a small quantity that is enough to remove makeup before going in with a foaming cleanser.

Toner: When using a toner, lightly spritzing the skin won’t be enough. Typically, five to six pumps are adequate to hydrate the skin, especially in a circular spritzing motion all over the face. Using a toner saturates the skin and allows it to be hydrated and damp before using a serum.

Exfoliating products: The amount of exfoliant to be used depends on the formulation. While it is best to stick to the manufacturing brand’s directions, when starting out with chemical exfoliants in skincare, use a very small quantity. It should be just enough to create a thin layer on the face and use it twice a week.

Even if one does feel like using more of the product, allow the skin to get accustomed to exfoliation products with actives as they are prone to purging the skin.

Serums: Using a dime-sized amount of serum is ideal as it is enough to spread easily. Serums come in different types and concentrations, as a result of which, it is recommended that for prescription retinol one uses a pea-sized amount.

And for over-the-counter formulations, one to two pumps are enough for the entire face and neck region. If the serums are in a dropper form, the recommended quantity is five to ten drops.

Moisturiser: It is important to find a moisturizer with a texture that the skin enjoys, but it is also important to not lather the skin with a moisturizer everytime. The product should make the skin feel hydrated not sticky as overmoisturizing can lead to clogged pores and breakouts.

Sunscreen: Applying half a teaspoon of sunscreen is recommended for the face as it should extend to the neck, adequately covering exposed skin. When it comes to sunscreen, there is no such thing as too much as using less SPF leads to tanning, dull skin. It also inhibits other skincare products from showcasing full efficacy.

One can use the two or three finger rule to experiment with how much quantity is ideal for their face, but anything less than that is an invitation to UV rays.

Overusing products in the skincare regime can result in skin pilling while using lesser quantities can result in no visible effect of the products. Hence using the optimal amount is essential and one must stick to the same.