Makeup for skin with psoriasis: A complete guide 

Psoriasis is a condition that leads to individuals experiencing dry, itchy, and scaly skin as their skin cells multiply quicker than normal. This may make it tricky to apply makeup as this could result in skin irritation or cakey and clumpy makeup looks.

Dealing with this skin condition isn't as difficult in present times with multiple skin-friendly formulations available in the market. Even celebrities like Kim Kardashian have been vocal about dealing with this skin condition and have spoken about their experience with the same.

It is important to choose the right skincare products to secure a strong base while applying makeup. Those with psoriasis are also advised to avoid glittery formulations, oils, and fragrance-infused products at all costs.

From prepping the skin to makeup removal: Steps and products to ace makeup looks for those with psoriasis

Those dealing with this skin condition must choose products with the right formulations. This can be done with adequate research on which ingredients to use or in consultation with a dermatologist. Humectants and emollients must be present in the makeup products used on skin with psoriasis.

Step 1: Prep the skin with efficient skincare products

Those with psoriasis may have an uneven skin texture, making it important for individuals to have a smooth makeup base. A moisturizing formulation that treats dryness and softens scaly skin is recommended to begin with.

One can use the Vanicream Lite Lotion ($13), which is a light moisturizer for dry and irritated skin. It absorbs quickly and is devoid of skin irritants like fragrance or dyes.

It is also essential to use a primer to ensure that the makeup lasts and sticks to the face. The 100% Pure Luminous Primer ($45) is the ideal choice for this skin type. It is an antioxidant-infused, silicone-free formulation that offers a light, reflective finish.

Step 2: Spot concealing and foundation application

Those with psoriasis must use liquid foundation over powdered ones. They must apply the same by gently dabbing it onto the skin instead of using a brush. This is because stroking a brush across the face may increase inflammation and irritation.

If one wishes to use powder foundation, they must ensure they pair it with liquid formulations to avoid irritation to scaly skin.

Using the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ($31) is ideal for this skin type as it helps conceal dry and scaly spots. This concealer offers full coverage and is produced with ingredients like shea butter and licorice.

Individuals can then opt for the Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation ($54). It is a serum-based, liquid formula infused with soothing ingredients like niacinamide and allantoin. It is available in multiple shades.

Step 3: Ensure consistent product ratios

It is important to use the same ratio of product all over the face. Individuals must avoid using excessive products, regardless of how safe they may be. It is possible to achieve a long-lasting look without using too much product as this can lead to aggravating the skin.

A single coat of foundation and a minimal amount of concealer will suffice to create a glowing look.

Step 4: Makeup removal

Facial wipes and makeup removers consist of alcohol that irritates skin with psoriasis. Hence, it is advised that individuals use a gentle cleanser or oil-based product to remove their makeup.

The SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser ($48) is a gentle cleanser for this skin type. It is infused with AHA and BHA to remove dead skin cells and makeup. It reveals a bright and smooth complexion and has astringent citrus oils that help reduce large pores.

As for an oil-based cleanser, the EpiLynx Jojoba Oil Makeup Remover ($22) is ideal as it is free of parabens and sulfates. It removes makeup while hydrating and cleansing the skin.

As skin with psoriasis is sensitive and dry, individuals must ensure they choose the right product formulations and techniques to achieve the best makeup looks.