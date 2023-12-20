7 Sundae Skincare products that you should buy before they sell out

When it comes to innovative and edgy skincare, Sundae Skin takes the cake for offering high-performance, unique formulations that look and feel amazing on the skin. The brand is known to push away the boundaries of conventional beauty through its top-notch products that are effective for many.

Sundae Skin claims that each product is handmade daily and curated using 100% natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients. It is the largest body care brand produced in South Africa and is known for its range of body butter, body oils, and body scrubs.

The Sundae Skin website is just as interactive as the brand's products are. The website features elaborate product descriptions with steps to use them for maximum effectiveness. This listicle compiles 7 Sundae Skin products worth buying before the brand runs out of stock.

Clear Skin Check, Moonshine Brightening Oil, and more: 7 Sundae Skincare products add to one's beauty collection

1) Moonshine Brightening Oil (£12.99):

This body oil is formulated to combat discoloration, dryness, and dark spots. The brand calls this oil “liquid gold” as it is infused with Vitamin C, which penetrates the skin tissues and enhances collagen production, and lemon essential oil, which promotes radiance.

The Moonshine Brightening Oil protects the skin from free-radical damage and reveals a glazed skin glow all year round. Additionally, the oil imparts a fresh citrus fragrance.

2) Bright Skin Bish (£15.99):

Sundae Skin’s Bright Skin Bish is a body scrub that scrubs away the body’s darkened skin areas owing to its formulation of lavender for detoxification, exfoliating sugar granules, natural oils, and Vitamin E.

The body scrub promotes a radiant glow on the skin’s dark patches and improves skincare product absorption.

3) Easy Tiger (£12.99):

The Easy Tiger oil is the best friend for one’s booty stretchmarks. It is infused with collagen-boosting flaxseed oil and pomegranate that leaves one’s buns looking stretch-mark-free, firm, and glowing.

Apart from the booty, Easy Tiger can be used anywhere on the body for stretch mark reduction. It is formulated with Vitamin E, protects cells from damage, and fights pigmentation on topical application. It leaves a watermelon fragrance and has a fast-absorbing formula.

4) Fairy Potion (£12.99):

This hydrating and quickly absorbing daily post-shave oil restores lost moisture and offers intense nourishment. The brand claims it is a liquid magic eraser that heals post-shave inflammation, bumps, and in-growns.

Fairy Potion can be used anywhere to soften the skin post-shave. It is infused with rapeseed oil that strengthens the skin barrier, reduces inflammation and breakouts, and aloe vera to reduce the appearance of strawberry skin and keratosis pilaris.

5) Clear Skin Check (£15.99):

This anti-blemish scrub clears breakouts and buffs off dead skin, excess oil, and dirt from the skin, revealing glowing skin. Clear Skin Check is formulated with sugar granules that naturally brighten the skin and dissolve for the other ingredients to penetrate the skin.

It also consists of Vitamin E and natural oils like lemon, grapefruit, and orange, known to have antimicrobial and antibacterial properties to cleanse pores.

6) Canna-Bliss (£15.99):

Canna-Bliss is a CBD body butter infused with Hemp Seed Oil. CBD products are sought-after in the beauty market, and Sundae Skin’s canna-bliss is a fantastic formulation for reducing redness and irritation from stressed-out skin. It is specifically designed for skin conditions like keratosis, pilaris, eczema, and psoriasis.

7) Hot & Hairless (£15.99):

This shaving butter is perfect for a smoothly gliding razor owing to its coconut oil and shea butter enriched formulation that penetrates the skin, offering soft and moisturized skin post-shaving.

Hot and Hairless prevents strawberry skin and ingrown hair and is safe for use on areas along the bikini lines and underarms. Using Hot and Hairless leaves, one smelling like a coconut.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Do Sundae Skin products have good reviews?

Every Sundae product mentions genuine reviews under the product description wherein customers say how they saw positive results using the brand's formulations.

2) What are some of the brand's best-selling products?

The brand's most popular items feature the Moonshine Brightening Oil, Unicorn Crush body scrub, Full Body Glow Bundle, and the Ultimate Shaving Care Bundle.

3) Which skin concerns do Sundae Skin products cater to?

Sundae's skincare products cater to skin prone to eczema, sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, skin with keratosis pilaris, and discolored skin.