What is Turmeric Soap? Everything to know about TikTok's hyped shortcut to glass skin

Per the viral TikTok trend with over 216 million views on hashtag turmeric soap, the soap is one’s shortcut to glass skin. Turmeric has been used as a natural skincare ingredient since ancient times and is known to reduce facial hair, enhance skin complexion, and combat breakouts.

A Korean beauty concept, glass skin has been a trending skincare topic since 2017, wherein one has clear, dewy, and bouncy skin. However, achieving glass skin entails an extensive skincare regime that one might not be able to follow through with regularly.

And as always, TikTok has found an alternative to the famous beauty trend. Multiple beauty influencers and skincare gurus have been propagating the benefits of turmeric-infused soap and sheet masks for the skin.

Additionally, incorporating turmeric in the skincare routine is a budget-friendly and all-natural way to boost the skin’s health.

Turmeric soap is infused with a bioactive component that soothes and revives the skin

A turmeric soap is ideally formulated using coconut oil, turmeric, and castor oil. However, what makes it effective is the presence of curcumin in turmeric, which is an active component partly responsible for giving the ingredient its yellow color.

Being a bioactive component, curcumin fights inflammation and offers antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.

Due to its antiseptic properties, turmeric soaps reduce blemishes and redness and help calm skin conditions like psoriasis, rosacea, and eczema. Incorporating a turmeric soap into the skincare regime revives collagen and skin tissues, bringing out one’s inner glow.

Some of the prominent benefits of using turmeric-infused soap are:

Reduction in acne and inflammation: Acne vulagris causing Staphylococcus epidermidis and Propionibacterium acnes are sensitive to turmeric soap’s bioactive compound curcumin. Hence, the soap can reduce acne and help maintain clear skin.

Moreover, it is the perfect cleanser when one wants to use gentle formulations for inflamed skin.

Minimizes visible signs of aging: Turmeric possesses collagen-boosting properties, resulting in the skin’s ability to form new and healthy skin tissues. Moreover, turmeric blocks elastase, which hampers the skin’s ability to produce elastin.

Offers wound healing benefits: Curcumin found in turmeric soap can heal wounds and inflammation. The bioactive compound lowers the body’s response to injuries and results in quick healing of wounds.

Moreover, the Journal of Life Sciences has recommended the application of curcumin as one of the best formulas to heal skin wounds.

The soap can be used once or twice on the skin for its benefits. However, over-application can result in dehydrated and flaky skin. If one is taking medications, it is essential to incorporate turmeric in the skincare regime with a medical professional.

Moreover, if the soap has a high concentration of turmeric, it can cause temporary staining on the skin and leave a pale, yellow residue. As for people allergic to turmeric, using the soap can result in redness, swelling, and irritation.

While Turmeric soap is trending as a shortcut for achieving glass skin, testing it before making it a part of the skincare regime is crucial. Often, ingredients like coconut oil clog the pores of people with sensitive skin. Hence, it is necessary to test the soap before reaping its benefits.