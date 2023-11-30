How to do a simple facial massage at home for depuffing, anti-aging, and more

According to the rules of skincare, one shouldn’t constantly touch the face unless it's for a facial massage, a lymphatic-draining technique that has become a must-try for beauty enthusiasts, with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow encouraging the same.

A facial massage targets puffiness, dark circles, aging, and dull skin, along with the frequency of breakouts. The technique for doing the same is simple and can be easily done at home without any professional help.

Many people incorporate facial massages into their beauty regime as they target the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is made of vessels and nodes, with fluid flowing through the lymph vessels, detoxifying and flushing the system of toxins. A facial massage is one of the best ways to get the skin back in shape, especially when done with hydrating serums or facial oils.

A six-step guide to performing facial massage at home for depuffed, glowing skin

Step 1: Put on a sheet mask or use a facial oil: One can use any facial oil or sheet mask that they have in their home or a formulation that suits them the best. They can opt for the Neutrogena Hydroboost Sheet Mask ($13.79) or the Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil ($92) if seeking suggestions for a sheet mask or facial oil to incorporate into their regime.

The ingredients in the facial oil and sheet mask often help combat puffy skin and provide penetrative hydration and nourishment to the skin.

Step 2: Start applying gentle pressure beneath the ears: Begin the massage by positioning the index and middle fingers in the soft indentation just behind the jawbone. Make sure to use gentle but firm pressure and rub the fingers down, looping them back in a “J” motion.

Don’t apply too much pressure to crush the lymphatic tubes, but don’t graze the surface of the skin either. Continue the “J” pattern three to five times.

Step 3: Move to the chin: Move to the middle of the neck, on the sides near the arteries, and repeat the same motion. Repeat the massaging motion at the base of the neck, just an inch above the clavicle.

Now, use the pointer, ring, and middle fingers and massage in the “J” pattern three to five times on the chin, below the lips, and to the right and left of the lower middle end of the chin. Shift the fingers along the jawline and below the corners of the lips, as these are the areas where most people hold tension.

Step 4: Massage under the eyes: One of the main areas where everyone wants depuffing to take place is the under-eye area. Use the index and middle fingers to massage in a “J” pattern around the eye sockets, moving from the sides of the nose to below the outer corners of the eyes and ending at the spot where the cheekbones meet the outer corners of the eyes. Doing so regularly will drastically de-puff one’s eye bags.

Step 5: Massaging the sides of the face: The fluid from puffy eyes grains down the sides of the face. Hence, to move the excess liquid through the lymphatic vessels, it is important to massage the sides of the face. Massage from the top to the middle and the bottom of the ears, where the jawline begins. Continue the massaging motion to the length of the neck again.

Step 6: Place the fingers right above the eyebrows: Rub three times at the brows and move along the forehead, massaging in the center and finishing at the temples. This facial massage movement helps clear the stagnation that often leads to forehead breakouts.

When practicing the facial massage technique at home, keep in mind that massaging the neck in a top-to-bottom movement is crucial, as this is where the excess liquid drains out into the tissues.