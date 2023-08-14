5 best ways to depuff your face at home 

It is no rocket science to depuff the face with tools within one's reach. However, one must also know the root cause of puffing to treat the situation better.

Waking up with a puffy face can be caused by a number of factors, such as a slow lymphatic system, congestion, lack of sleep, alcohol, and salt. Depuffing entails addressing these concerns and rectifying the situation of a puffy face which can be done at home with easy DIY treatments.

Scientifically, a puffy face results from skin senses lacking moisture which further sends signals to blood vessels to retain the water reserves it already consists of. Due to this, there is excess fluid retention in the blood vessels, and the skin appears to look swollen.

This listicle consists of 5 ways of depuffing your face at home with easy treatments.

Gua Sha, Cryotherapy and more: A guide to depuff your face at home

1) Massage your face: Massaging the face with sweeping movements helps encourage lymph flow to drain puffiness away from the face. Massaging stimulates lymphatic drainage and moves toxins out of the cells. It is optional to get a professional massage. This can be done at home as well.

The movements must focus on areas in front and behind the ear, along the jawline, and down to the neck and the collarbone. One can massage with a facial oil for a better experience or use aloe vera gel to moisturize the face alongside depuffing it.

2) Try sleeping on your back: Waking up with a puffy face is often the result of nighttime fluid retention. It’s time to reconsider the sleeping position and avoid sleeping on the front posture, also known as sleeping on the stomach. Invest in a comfortable pillow that helps keep the head slightly elevated, allowing fluid to drain easily at night is advised.

3) Gua Sha-ing your way to depuffing: Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Miranda Ker, and Nina Dobrev are seen raving about the effects of spending quality time with gua sha to sculpt the face apart from its benefits.

Gua Sha helps in depuffing the face by working on the lymphatic drainage system and Chinese meridian points to increase the skin’s oxygen levels and stimulate blood circulation. It also removes toxins from the skin and releases any muscle tension resulting in the release of blocked fluids in specific parts of the face, causing puffiness.

Available in multiple shapes and sizes, the Gua Sha is a Chinese medical bian stone, often used after keeping the gua sha in a cold setting.

4) Facial Cryotherapy: Propagated and practiced by multiple celebrities, facial cryotherapy is the act of using ice or iced tools on the skin to depuff the face, especially in the morning skincare regime. As Kate Moss propagates, it can be done by filling a bowl or sink with cold water, ice cubes, and optional slices of cucumber and holding the face in it for short intervals.

Facial cryotherapy can be simply done with ice or cryo balls and other tools that are specially made for the same. For additional benefits, one can use frozen ice cubes infused with green tea or chamomile-like ingredients. One can use cooled kitchen spoons if the puffing isn’t unusual or in more than one facial area.

5) Hydrate: Hydration is key to a healthy body and glowing skin, but it is also one of the ways to treat a puffy face at home. Puffiness can be kept at bay by keeping hydration levels up. Water helps with fluid retention and neutralizes free radicals as well. One can also use Celtic salt in water for the body to absorb liquid better, aiding optimal hydration.

One can try these methods of depuffing individually or in combination with one another as these are easy to practice at home without needing expensive products and procedures.