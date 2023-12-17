7 best cleansers for acne-prone, sensitive skin: Avar cleanser, CeraVe acne control, Avene cleansing foam and others explored

Acne-prone, sensitive skin is subject to more inflammation and reactions from products compared to other skin types. As a result, this skin type must use special cleanser formulations in addition to serums and moisturisers formulated specifically for acne-prone, sensitive skin.

This skin type reacts strongly to dyes, fragrances, and chemicals present in skincare products. However, skipping the fundamental skincare cleansing step is not the answer to escaping adversely reacting product formulations. The key is to look for facial cleansers formulated for this skin type, given the skincare arena has multiple brands coming up with special formulations catering to specific skin concerns.

Popular cleanser formulations from brands such as Cetaphil, CeraVe, and Aveeno are designed with consideration for the effects of certain components on skin prone to acne that becomes inflamed due to sensitivity. People with this skin type must look for salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide in their cleansing formulation to achieve healthy skin.

Avar cleanser, CeraVe acne control, Avene cleansing foam, and more: 7 best cleansers for acne-prone, sensitive skin explored

1) CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser ($16.99)

CeraVe’s Renewing SA cleanser offers gentle exfoliation and cleansing benefits along with removing excess oil, reinforcing the skin’s barrier with ceramides. The cleanser is devoid of harsh microbeads that often lead to skin abrasion and is infused with three essential ceramides.

The formulation attracts moisture to the skin owing to the presence of hyaluronic acid, soothes the skin via niacinamide, and offers antioxidant benefits with Vitamin D.

2) Versed Keep The Peace Acne-Calming Cream Cleanser ($17.99)

This acne-calming cream formulation by Versed is a non-drying, gentle face wash consisting of 1.5% salicylic acid that prevents breakout without stripping the skin of natural oils. The face wash has a luxurious lather feel infused with apple fruit extract to remove the buildup of acne-causing contributors to the skin.

Additionally, it is formulated with blue tansy that offers anti-inflammatory properties to cool irritated and inflamed skin.

3) AVAR's LS Cleanser with SODIUM SULFACETAMIDE 10%, SULFUR 2%($633)

AVAR's LS Cleanser (Image via avarinfo.com)

This medical-grade cleanser comes with 10% sodium sulfacetamide and 2% sulfur which offers benefits to individuals with seborrheic dermatitis, acne, and acne rosacea. The product consists of sulfur which has drying properties hence, it is not recommended for people with dry skin.

One can incorporate an emollient-rich cream formulation to combat the dryness without aggravating any underlying acne or sensitivity.

4) Drunk Elephant Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser ($16)

Known for its innovative and skin-friendly formulations, the Drunk Elephant Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser is a unique jelly cleanser formulation. The product removes excess oil, pollutants, and traces of makeup in addition to dirt and grime from the skin.

The face wash contains a unique blend of emollients with makeup-dissolving properties and mild surfactants that rinse away easily, revealing soft and clean skin.

5) Avene Cleansing Foam ($22)

Avene is one of the most popular skincare brands catering to the sensitive skin type with the cleansing foam being one of its many products featuring an amazing formulation. The foam consists of 98% ingredients of natural origin ideal for normal to combination skin.

Featuring eco-designed packaging, this lightweight foam safely removes pollution particles, excess oil, and makeup and is safe for contact lens wearers as well.

6) Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash ($8.99)

Neutrogena’s Oil-Free facewash is the ideal drugstore option for acne-prone, sensitive skin types. The formulation prevents breakouts with an oil-free formula that gently deep cleans the pores for clear skin.

It is infused with salicylic acid that targets acne and prevents possible breakouts. Additionally, the formulation is non-comedogenic and soothes the skin instead of drying it out.

7) DRMTLGY's Gentle Acne Cleanser ($26)

DRMTLGY’s Gentle Acne Face Wash is a blend of 2% salicylic acid with sixteen botanicals that nourish the skin and clear existing acne. The face wash prevents breakouts without leaving the skin dry and absorbs excess sebum as well.

It is sulfate and paraben-free and is formulated without using any harsh ingredients.

The abovementioned cleansers range from drugstore to high-end formulations and are good for skin types prone to acne and sensitivity. These safe formulations are a must-try for people who suffer from redness, skin inflammation, and breakouts as a reaction to other cleansers.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) Why does sensitive, acne-prone skin require special cleansers?

Harsh cleansers and physical exfoliants often leave sensitive, acne-prone skin irritated and red. Additionally, it also flares up acne as a result of which this skin type requires specially formulated cleansers.

2) Which ingredients must be used by acne-prone, sensitive skin types?

Skincare enthusiasts with this skin type must opt for formulations consisting of sulfur, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, adapalene, vitamin C, and alpha hydroxy acids.

3) Which are the most popular skincare brands for acne-prone, sensitive skin types?

Brands like CeraVe, Aveeno, SkinCeuticals, Neutrogena, and Cetaphil consist of a wide range of products suiting acne-prone, sensitive skin types.