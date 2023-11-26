When one has dry skin, moisturizer is the product that is reached for the most. But it is face washes for dry skin that are a skincare essential for the skin to feel and look its best. Choosing the best face washes for dry skin is important to achieve glowing, even skin tone. Seek face washes with powerful hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and glycerin as these ingredients work wonders on dry as well as sensitive skin.

As per a 2011 clinical review, oils, dirt, and toxins in the environment don’t dissolve with water alone, which is why everyone must cleanse their face at the end of each day.

If one doesn’t cleanse the skin daily, one is likely to experience more breakouts due to the oil, dirt, and toxins clogging the pores. Face washes for dry skin take off dead cells and impurities from the skin’s surface. These cleansers make skincare products more effective as they work best on a clean face.

This listicle is a compilation of the 7 best face washes for dry skin in 2023.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser to Clinique Liquid Facial Soap, Extra Mild: 7 best face washes for dry skin in 2023

1) Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser ($17.50):

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser is a gentle cleanser that helps remove dirt and debris without stripping the skin of its essential moisture. Additionally, it dissolves excess oil and dirt, and this pH-balanced cleanser also maintains the skin’s natural balance and protection barrier.

The cleanser is formulated with avocado oil, Glycerin, and Squalene. It is a dermatologist-tested formulation suitable for dry skin types.

2) Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser ($10.50):

One of the best face washes for dry skin types that are also acne-prone, this is Mario Badescu’s best-selling oil-free, clarifying face wash that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and purified.

This facial cleanser is a blend of Salicyclic Acid BHA along with calming and soothing Aloe Vera, Thyme, and Chamomile. These ingredients break down excess oil and impurities along with tackling blemishes and congestion of the skin.

3) La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser ($16.99):

La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser is a daily face wash for normal to dry and sensitive skin types formulated with the brand’s prebiotic thermal spring water, ceramide-3, and niacinamide. The face wash gently cleanses the skin, removing dirt, impurities, and makeup while maintaining the skin’s pH and natural moisture barrier.

The cleanser features a gentle cream formula that helps restore the skin’s comfort and retains the skin’s essential moisture, leaving the skin comfortable and hydrated.

4) Clinique Liquid Facial Soap, Extra Mild ($24):

Clinique’s liquid facial soap is a dermatologist-developed formulation that cleanses gently and thoroughly. It is available in 3 different formulations as per skin type from extra mild for very dry to dry skin to oily for combination to very oily skin types. The facial soap is a quick-rinsing formula formulated with sucrose that calms and smoothens the skin.

Additionally, the face wash for dry skin features sustainable packaging and is the ideal first step in the Clinique’s skincare product range.

5) Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Nourishing Cleanser ($36.98):

Aveeno’s nourishing cleanser is an antioxidant-rich formula that removes 99% of the skin’s ageing impurities like oil, dirt, and makeup. It is one of the face washes for dry skin that helps preserve the skin’s natural moisture barrier to make one feel more hydrated with every wash.

The cleanser is gentle enough for everyday use and is a non-comedogenic formulation made with rich blackberry extract.

6) CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser ($12.99):

CeraVe’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser removes dirt, makeup, and other debris along with its hydrating properties that protect the skin’s natural barrier without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Created with dermatologists, the cleanser features ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides that lock in the skin’s moisture, hence making it ideal for dry skin.

CeraVe’s facial cleanser features MVE delivery technology that encapsulates ceramides to ensure efficient delivery within the skin’s barrier.

7) Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser ($8.66):

Neutrogena’s ultra-gentle hydrating cleanser is one of the best face washes for dry skin and sensitive skin. It cleanses gently, removing excess dirt, oil, and makeup making the skin feel clean and moisturized with every use.

The hydrating cleanser is free of soap, dyes, and parabens and is formulated using minimal ingredients. Additionally, it is fragrance-free and can be used by the most sensitive skin types with eczema and rosacea as well.

The face washes for dry skin mentioned in this listicle are effective, budget formulations that nourish dry skin, especially during winters, and restore its natural moisture without being too harsh.