Serums for dry skin are often overlooked for winter skincare for this particular skin type. People with dry skin usually stick to intense moisturizing in the winter months. However, using serums for dry skin can amp up their skincare regime and deliver extreme hydration levels.

Serums are packed with high concentrations of active ingredients compared to moisturizers, night creams, and toners. Consequently, they are better at delivering potent ingredients required by dry skin, such as hyaluronic acid.

Additionally, amongst the multiple benefits of using serums for dry skin, the prominent ones include a boost in skin complexion, deep levels of hydration, and boosted collagen production. These serums are packed with penetrative qualities that reach deep into the skin cells and cater to multiple skin concerns.

This listicle is a compilation of the five best serums for dry skin in winter 2023.

Pixi Hydrating Milky Serum to Paula's Choice Hyaluronic Acid Booster: 5 best serums for dry skin in winter 2023

1) Pixi Hydrating Milky Serum ($24):

Pixi is popular amongst skincare enthusiasts for its Glow Tonic, but the Pixi Hydrating Milky Serum is one of winter's best serums for dry skin. It is a nutrient-rich serum that restores dehydrated skin, revealing its natural glow.

The milky serum features a silky, smooth, lightweight formulation that offers hydration without making the skin feel heavy. It is infused with jojoba oil, aloe vera, rose flower extract, and glycerin that trap moisture into the skin for a plumped effect. Pixi’s Hydrating Milky Serum is cruelty and paraben-free.

2) CLINIQUE Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate ($46):

Clinique’s Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate is a water-gel hydrator that quenches dehydrated skin. It keeps the skin hydrated for up to 72 hours and is ideal for normal to oily skin types.

The concentrate helps break the cycle of dryness in winter and combats environmental stress that leads to signs of premature aging. This lightweight gel is infused with Liquid Sphere technology that combines water-binding ingredients with antioxidants, Hyaluronic acid fragments, and activated aloe water to plump the skin with moisture.

3) Paula’s Choice Hyaluronic Acid Booster ($39):

Paula’s Choice Hyaluronic Acid Booster is a concentrated form of hyaluronic acid that replenishes moisture content in dry skin for a plump, supple, and smooth appearance.

This is one of the many innovative serums for dry skin that consists of a specialized matrix of skin-smoothening hyaluronic acid, skin-replenishing ceramides, and panthenol that penetrates the skin’s surface to lock in moisture, keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized.

This hyaluronic acid booster has been selected as the 2023 Oprah Daily Editor’s Choice Best Hyaluronic Acid Serum as it revives dehydrated, dull skin and improves the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

4) Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum ($48):

Titled "a daily flood of hydration" by the brand, B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum replenishes the skin while improving long-term hydration, tackling dryness, diminishing dullness, and reducing the look of fine lines.

It is a lightweight serum for dry skin infused with Pineapple Ceramide that boosts luminosity, Provitamin B5- a humectant that improves skin’s barrier function, Sodium Hyaluronate that penetrates the skin to deliver intense hydration and promotes firmness.

5) Darphin Hydraskin Intensive Skin-Hydrating Serum ($85):

Darphin’s Hydraskin Intensive Skin-Hydrating Serum is a potent water-veil serum that instantly infuses hydration into dry, thirsty skin. It is one of the high-efficiency serums for dry skin formulated with 92% ingredients from natural origin, including Pomegranate, to repair and reinvigorate water reserves within the surface skin cells.

This serum helps the skin feel supple and comfortable, creates a healthy-looking glow, and offers a quenched, dewy complexion. This skin-hydrating serum is free from mineral oil, phthalates, formaldehyde, and parabens.

This listicle's serums for dry skin ideally offer moisture and hydration to dry skin types during winter. These are effective formulations infused with active ingredients that penetrate deep into the skin, thereby moisturizing and nourishing the skin.