5 best deals to avail from the The Ordinary Slowvember Sale 2023

The month of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales is here and The Ordinary’s Slowvember Sale has also kicked off. For the fifth year in a row, the trendy skincare brand is offering a whopping 23% discount sitewide all November long, with the exception of Black Friday.

The Ordinary’s parent brand, Deciem, ensures that its month-long promotion goes against the grain when it comes to Black Friday traditions. The parent company prompts shoppers to be mindful of their shopping habits and ensures that all Deciem brands close their online functioning and physical shops during Black Friday. However, skincare enthusiasts still have 29 other November dates to enjoy a discount of 23% off on every single Ordinary product.

The Ordinary’s Slowvember deals have already begun and include a bunch of Allure’s Best of Beauty Award winners as well. Since the sale only takes place once a year, here are five of the best deals to add to the cart from the Slowvember Sale.

Glucoside Foaming Cleanser to Salicylic Acid 2% Masque: 5 best products to swipe the card on The Ordinary’s Slowvember Sale

1) Glucoside Foaming Cleanser

Original Price: $13

Sale Price: $10

The skincare brand’s Glucoside Foaming Cleanser is an Allure Best of Beauty 2023 winner. It features a moisture-replenishing formula with makeup-melting abilities and it feels non-stripping on the skin. The cleanser is a gel-like foaming cleanser that removes dirt and environmental impurities while maintaining the skin’s moisture barrier.

The Glucoside Foaming Cleanser reveals radiant, supple, and clear-looking skin with continuous use. Additionally, the formulation is clinically proven to be suitable for babies.

2) Salicylic Acid 2% Masque

Original Price: $26

Sale Price: $20

This charcoal and clay-infused masque formula targets dull skin and textural irregularities. It reveals clean and refreshed-looking skin with regular use owing to the infusion of salicylic acid- a BHA known to target pore congestion.

The masque deep cleanses the skin removing excess oil and dead skin cells as well as absorbing facial impurities that would otherwise result in clogged pores and skin inflammation.

3) Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution:

Original Price: $13

Sale Price: $10

The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Solution is a TikTok favorite. The star ingredient of the formulation- glycolic acid mildly exfoliates the skin, regenerates collagen, and reduces dark spots. Amino acids, ginseng, aloe vera, and Tasmanian pepper berries reduce signs of skin irritation and inflammation.

The exfoliating solution also doubles as a buildup targeting scalp treatment, making for a versatile skincare and haircare product.

4) AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Original Price: $10

Sale Price: $8

The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is the brand’s best-seller, as it is unmatched in terms of a potent blend featuring glycolic, tartaric, citric, lactic, and salicylic acid. It is an at-home peel that improves skin texture and reduces the appearance of blemishes.

An amalgamation of alpha and beta-hydroxy acids, this peeling solution exfoliates multiple layers of the skin, clears pore congestion, and dull skin, and improves uneven pigmentation. Moreover, the formula is supported with a crosspolymer form of hyaluronic acid, pro-vitamin B5 and black carrot to offer comfort, hydration, and protection.

5) Multi-Peptide + Copper Peptides 1% Serum

Original Price: $31

Sale Price: $24

The serum is a universal formula that utilizes multiple skin support technologies targeting multiple signs of ageing. Its formula incorporates five peptide technologies, multiple hyaluronic acids, and skin-friendly amino acids. It is the ideal product for individuals seeking an all-in-one skincare solution.

Multi-peptide and Copper peptides 1% improve the appearance of dynamic and fine lines and support the skin’s overall elasticity. Additionally, the serum consists of direct copper peptides that target signs of ageing associated with oxidative stress.

The Ordinary's Slowvember Sale is a once-a-year opportunity to stock up on the popular skincare brand's trending and effective formulations. Offering whopping discounts on every product, beauty enthusiasts must not lose out on this saving event.