Makeup for eczema-prone skin: Steps and products explored

Eczema is a skin condition that entails dry and sensitive skin and is prone to aggravation on exposure to multiple skin ingredients. Detergents, soaps, lotions, fragrances, cosmetics, and allergens like dust mites can trigger eczema-prone skin.

It is a fact that even the tiniest mistake in choosing the wrong products can lead to a flare-up in the skin with eczema. Hence, this skin type is advised to stick to hypoallergenic makeup products devoid of drying alcohols or fragrances. Additionally, this skin type must also steer clear of incorporating active ingredients in the skincare regime, be they retinol, benzoyl peroxide, or exfoliating acids.

Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, glycerin, and shea butter are some of the ingredients that people with atopic dermatitis skin must look for in makeup product formulations.

Keeping the makeup minimal for people with eczema-prone skin to ace makeup looks: Steps and products explored

Begin by priming and moisturizing the face:

The skin condition causes dry and flaky patches; hence, skin prep is of prime importance for people having atopic dermatitis. Moisturize the skin before primer application as it creates a hydrating barrier between the skin and other products. Priming the skin also adds moisture and creates the ideal base for makeup application.

The Skinfix Eczema + Dermatitis Face Balm ($29) is ideal for this skin type as it features a concentrated formulation that soothes and protects the skin.

Swap fingers for makeup brushes:

Friction is one of the main enemies of people with eczema. Hence, makeup application for this skin type mustn’t consist of using beauty blenders and makeup brushes. It is advised that the makeup products be gently glided or patted onto the face to prevent excessive friction and caking of makeup.

Choose cream-based formulas:

People with atopic dermatitis-prone skin must opt for cream-based formulas over powdered ones. The creamy formulas hydrate and moisturize the skin, which results in less drying. The ideal foundation formula for this skin type is the Kevyn Aucoin Foundation Balm ($52). The balm is infused with Vitamin E and essential oils in a tinted formulation, available in multiple shades.

As for the blush formula, the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush ($22) is perfect for people with eczema. The cream blush is free of parabens and mineral oils and is formulated using plant-based extracts and oils.

Use a setting powder instead of makeup setting spray:

This skin type should stay away from products with long-staying power and ones that are waterproof. This is because the chemicals in such long-lasting formulations are prone to causing flare-ups.

Additionally, people with atopic dermatitis-prone skin must opt for a setting powder instead of drying makeup setting sprays. La Mer’s The Powder ($115) is an emollient-rich formula with the brand’s Miracle Broth that caters to sensitive skin.

Stay away from shimmery formulations:

People with this skin type must opt for makeup products with shimmer-free formulations. One of those products is the Tower 28 SuperDew Shimmer Free Highlighter ($18), a shimmer-free formula with green tea and chamomile extract. Safe for all skin types, this formula possesses NEA’s Seal of Acceptance and is free of any skin-flaring glitter or shimmer.

Atopic dermatitis doesn’t stop one from being a beauty enthusiast and experimenting with makeup looks as long as the formula and consistency of products are taken care of. However, for this skin type, it is advised to avoid makeup during a flare-up and always ensure that a patch test is carried out when trying new formulations.