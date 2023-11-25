Perfumes for sensitive skin are specially formulated to cater to individuals who have a higher sensitivity to fragrances. These perfumes for sensitive skin are carefully crafted using hypoallergenic ingredients that minimize the risk of skin allergic reactions and are free from harsh chemicals, such as parabens and sulfates, which are known to trigger skin sensitivity.

Perfumes for sensitive skin prioritize the comfort and well-being of the wearer, ensuring a pleasant fragrance experience without compromising on safety. With their delicate and soothing formulations, these perfumes for sensitive skin provide a perfect solution for those with sensitive skin, allowing them to enjoy the beauty of scents without any discomfort or adverse reactions.

7 best perfumes for sensitive skin in 2023

People with sensitive skin often struggle to find fragrances that are gentle and non-irritating. Recognizing this need, perfume companies have been developing innovative formulations that cater to this specific requirement.

The focus is not only on creating safe and gentle fragrances but also on ensuring that they are long-lasting and offer a wide range of exquisite scents. The future of perfumes for sensitive skin in 2023 looks promising, as more and more brands are committed to providing a delightful olfactory experience while prioritizing the well-being of their customers' skin.

Here are seven chic perfumes for sensitive skin in 2023, providing both style and comfort.

1) Henry Rose Flora Carnivora Eau de Parfum

This refined floral blend is from Michelle Pfeiffer's clean fragrance brand, Henry Rose.

It features orange blossom and tuberose in the heart, with jasmine as the top note. The base of the fragrance contains earthy vetiver, which gives it a floral scent with a feminine touch.

The Flora Carnivora Eau de Parfum can be found at Sephora, retailing for $120.

2) 5 SENS Twin Flame Eau de Parfum

If a perfume enthusiast prefers earthy, woodsy scents, the 5 SENS Twin Flame Eau de Parfum is a perfect choice.

This fragrance combines refreshing notes of cucumber leaf and Indian sandalwood (top), with a touch of cardamom and white musk (heart), and a hint of osmanthus blossom (base). The result is a delightful blend of cool, woody, and slightly spicy aromas.

Available for $65 on Sephora, this EDP is a must-have addition to any scent-seeker's beauty closet.

3) PHLUR Not Your Baby Eau de Parfum

PHLUR's Not Your Baby Eau de Parfum reimagines the classic Love's Baby Soft fragrance with a twist.

This exquisite scent harmoniously blends powdery floral aromas with delicate undertones of mimosa as its top note. Its heart notes feature a combination of violet, milky vanilla, and tonka beans, while the base note settles with the comforting aroma of sandalwood.

Retailing at $96, this perfectly balanced fragrance can be found at Sephora, where it effortlessly combines warmth and freshness.

4) Ellis Brooklyn SALT Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn's SALT Eau de Parfum is a captivating fragrance that beautifully captures the essence of salty skin after a day at the beach.

This light scent is perfect for everyday wear, combining the keynotes of Ylang-ylang (top), Tahitian tiare (heart), and ambergris (base). Together, these notes create a warm, tropical aroma that evokes the sun's heat and delicate floral undertones.

A scent-seeker can find this quintessential scent of salty skin at Sephora for $106.

5) NEST New York Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil

NEST New York's Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil is a great choice for fragrance enthusiasts who prefer a gourmand scent.

This perfume oil combines the delightful aromas of vanilla orchid (top note), vanilla bean (heart note), and baobab oil (base note), resulting in a warm and comforting fragrance experience.

Priced at $98 on Sephora, this perfume oil's oil-based formula guarantees a longer-lasting scent without causing any irritation, as it effortlessly melts into the skin.

6) DedCool 01 “Taunt” Eau de Parfum

DedCool's genderless 01 "Taunt" Eau de Parfum is a versatile fragrance designed for layering with other beloved scents. Its warm and sheer composition makes it suitable for all genders.

The fragrance opens with refreshing notes of bergamot, followed by a heart of vanilla, and a base of amber. This gourmand fragrance uniquely adapts to each individual, creating a personalized scent experience.

Priced at $90 on Sephora, this aromatic delight is an excellent choice for fragrance enthusiasts, especially those with sensitive skin.

7) Ellis Brooklyn SUN FRUIT Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn's SUN FRUIT Eau de Parfum presents a reinterpretation of fruity florals, culminating in a sophisticated fragrance.

This perfume, which drew its inspiration from an Emily Dickinson poem about the forbidden fruit, expertly combines creamy fig and jasmine as top notes, then the delightful combination of coconut and vanilla as heart notes, and finally the lingering accents of bergamot and cyclamen as base notes.

Perfect for fragrance enthusiasts in search of a truly unique olfactory experience, this EDP is available for $108 at Sephora.

