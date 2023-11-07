4 best sandalwood fragrances of all time 

Sandalwood fragrances are renowned for their rich, sweet, warm, and woody aroma, which exudes sensuality and calming effect. Sandalwood serves as a not-so-secret ingredient that effortlessly enhances the natural depth and richness of any fragrance.

The sandalwood fragrances possess delicate tones that make them an excellent base for combining with other aromatic elements. For a refined aroma, sandalwood fragrances can be combined with fruity notes of orange blossom or black currant, accentuated by musk, patchouli, cedar, rosewood, vetiver, and vanilla.

This versatile, woodsy scent seamlessly complements any mood or occasion. However, it's worth noting that due to its inherent woody nature, sandalwood fragrances can sometimes be potent and overpowering.

From Pacifica to Zahra: 4 best sandalwood fragrances of time immemorial

Sandalwood is a costly wood extract used in making scents and perfume oils. It acts as a pleasing base note that enhances and complements other fragrances. Sandalwood fragrances have a unique sweet, creamy, smooth, and warm aroma, unlike Oud's musky scent. Its aroma is long-lasting and typically lasts for 12-24 hours.

Sandalwood fragrances can be an excellent choice for the winter months, but they can also be enjoyed during the summer with the milder notes. For a cozy experience during the monsoon season, one can consider a sandalwood aroma with hints of orange and lemon.

Here are the top 4 sandalwood fragrances of all time, perfect for those seeking an oriental touch in their scent collection.

1) Pacifica Sandalwood Perfume

The sandalwood perfume from Pacifica is a lovely fragrance for both men and women. It is expertly crafted with natural and essential oils from around the world.

Pacifica Sandalwood Perfume (Image via Sportskeeda)

The scent opens with refreshing top notes of tangerine, sweet orange, and mandarin, while the heart and base notes reveal a warm and velvety Indian sandalwood aroma.

Formulated with a natural grain alcohol base, this vegan and cruelty-free perfume is available for $19.57 on Amazon.

2) Diptyque Tam Dao Eau de Toilette

The Tam Dao by Diptyque is an adaptable unisex fragrance that combines light floral, woody, and musky notes.

Its top notes feature rose myrtle and Italian cypress, giving it a refreshing and inviting scent. The fragrance develops further with rich mid-notes of sandalwood and cedar, adding depth and warmth. The base notes, including spices, amber, white musk, and Brazilian rosewood, provide a strong and captivating finish.

The Eau de Toilette (EDT) is available on Amazon for $181.41 and has received positive ratings from satisfied users.

3) Estee Lauder ‘Pleasures’ Eau de Parfum

Estee Lauder's Pleasures', a timeless scent launched in 1995, is a refreshing floral aroma with a sandalwood base, prompting the springtime essence.

The parfum opens with refreshing top notes of white lily, violet leaves, and green accents. Its heart note reveals a marvelous blend of black lilac, white peony, karo-karounde blossoms, baie rose, and jasmine. The scent settles into a friendly and inviting base of musk, sandalwood oil, and patchouli.

Obtainable in 50 ml and 100 ml sizes, this sandalwood Eau de Parfum can be bought for $38 on Amazon.

4) Swiss Arabian Zahra Perfume Oil

The SwissArabian Zahra is a concentrated perfume oil with a sandalwood aroma with floral and fruity notes. This long-lasting, high-sillage perfume is infused with all-natural and organic Oriental Oudh, which has powerful sandalwood notes.

It has top notes of rose, jasmine, marigold, and heart notes of mimosa, saffron, and berries. Sandalwood, vetiver, and vanilla form the strong base notes, best suited for regular wear in warm seasons.

With a price tag of $21 on Amazon, this concentrated perfume oil is cruelty-free, which makes it an ideal guilt-free scent.

Sandalwood, known for its distinctive woody and earthy fragrance, has been a part of many fragrances used by both genders since ancient days. The best sandalwood fragrances are enough to keep a perfume cognoscenti refreshed throughout the day.

A perfume enthusiast can purchase any of these 4 sandalwood fragrances from their official websites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.