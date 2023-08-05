Pacifica Hair Care Trio: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Pacifica, the revered beauty firm that got the Beauty Packaging's Company of the Year prize, has recently launched a new Hair Care Trio pack. This includes three haircare items that cater to diverse hair requirements, providing sustenance, anti-frizz elements, and safeguarding against pollutants. With its mix of genuine and organic components and efficacious recipe, this haircare triad has created a rage among most beauty lovers.

Pacifica symbolizes harmony and tranquillity and was founded in 1996 in Portland, Oregon, by Brook Harvey-Taylor. The enterprise's footing was pushed by assertiveness and a revolutionary entrepreneurial vibrancy.

The Pacifica Hair Care Trio is a favorably sought-after beauty item providing comprehensive solutions for daily haircare regimes on similar veins. This triad includes three items: Coco Bond Damage Care Hair Oil ($19.46), Vegan Collagen Anti-Frizz Sealing Serum ($15), and Vegan Collagen Blowout Prime & Protect Hair Milk ($16.93).

Pacifica Beauty @pacificabeauty Oh wait... THERE IS! Our Vegan Collagen goodies have expanded to face AND body🫶🏽 #skincare #collagen pic.twitter.com/fizhuSth0k If only there was a way to use this lovely ingredient everywhereOh wait... THERE IS! Our Vegan Collagen goodies have expanded to face AND body🫶🏽 #bodycare

Their vegan collagen beauty items come in eye-catching, eco-friendly, and user-friendly packaging, like glass and aluminum bottles and FSC-certified paper containers. Gina Rokose, a prize-winning package innovator, creative manager, and adjunct professor, had opinionated on the beauty firm's packaging, noting:

“The packaging reflects the beautiful Pacific coastal view through art and creativity, while remaining environmentally friendly and social-conscious. Their plastic collection plan and 100% vegan [commitment] is right on trend.”

The Pacifica Hair Care Trio products employ vegan and cruelty-free elements

Pacifica's Hair Care Trio (image via Sportskeeda)

Pacifica Beauty is a much-favored alternative among beauty entusiasts owing to its casual West Coast conditions, which are illustrated through its rich pastel packing. Furthermore, the label is positively viewed for its uncompromising commitment to employing only vegan and cruelty-free elements in all its beauty items.

Nonetheless, not all Pacifica devotees know this brand is a trailblazer in pure beauty. With consistent progress after 25 years, it persists in pushing limits by spearheading inventions in components and sustainable packing.

Pacifica Beauty @pacificabeauty pic.twitter.com/yBn2DnU64z Did you know going vegan is better for the environment? We've teamed up with @weareveganuary to challenge you to #GOVEGAN this January! Swipe to see the 30 Day Impact of a vegan lifestyle

Their hair care trio products are crafted to nurture, restore, and shield one's tresses by employing only vegan and cruelty-free elements. Moreover, every product is prepared with a blend of botanical selections, vitamins, nourishing oils and revitalizing elements that improve the general health of one's locks.

Concerning the same, Nick Dormon, managing director and strategy director of Echo Brand Design, commented:

"For Pacifica, it’s clear that beauty is not just surface level—it’s a holistic experience, nourishing all of the senses and encouraging vitality for both body and mind. Customers are reassured that Pacifica’s ingredients are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and this is communicated in their front-of-pack messages."

Check out the details of this amazing hair care set, including its key features, usage, and more.

Coco Bond Damage Care Hair Oil

Coco Bond Damage Care Hair Oil from Pacifica (Image via Pacifica.com)

The Coco Bond Damage Care Hair Oil is a nutritious conditioning therapy and split-end sealer for unruly tresses. It is crafted with innovative plant oil, vitamins, and peptides, providing one with optimal hair care. It is prepared without parabens, phthalates, SLS, mineral oil, sulphates, or silicones and is specially prepared to fix and strengthen harmed hair, improving health and rejuvenation.

This 100% vegan and cruelty-free hair oil comes in a sleek glass bottle, which enriches its impression and preserves the oil's integrity. Also, employing FSC paper boxes assures environmentally sustainable packaging.

Vegan Collagen Anti-Frizz Sealing Serum

This anti-frizz serum is strictly designed to moisten and nurture each hair stands, catering to a silkier and more elegant consistency. The product is made with fermented biomimetic collagen peptides and is free of silicones, mineral oils, phthalates, and parabens.

Moreover, its aromatic jasmine scent and attention-grabbing packaging in an aluminum bottle sets it apart. This assists in preserving this haircare product's grade and minimizes any wastage. Furthermore, its FSC paper container confers the general ecological aspects of boxing.

Vegan Collagen Blowout Prime & Protect Hair Milk

The Vegan Collagen Blowout Prime & Protect Hair Milk is made with a silicone-free formulation that moisturises the dry hair strands and controls split ends. It leaves hair looking glossy and feeling extremely soft. This hair milk is packed in an aluminum bottle to maintain its effectiveness. Besides, the FSC paper container is a wonderful add-on to any sustainable packeting technique.

How to use the product

Simple steps to use this hair care trio are:

Shampoo hair and towel-dry or blow-dry (use a cold blower).

Take 2-3 drops of Coco Bond Damage Care Hair Oil to the palms, rub with both hands, and spread it in an even manner all over the hair strands, starting from root to tip.

Follow up with 2-3 drops of Vegan Collagen Anti-Frizz Sealing Serum, massaging it through the hair strands.

Complete this haircare ritual using Vegan Collagen Blowout Prime & Protect Hair Milk, spreading it evenly on the tresses.

Style the hair as wished and appreciate the outcomes of Pacifica's effective hair care trio.

For all beauty lovers seeking high-end hair care items, the Pacifica Hair Care Trio has various alternatives to address hair problems. These haircare items supply nutrition control frizz and protect each strand with eco-friendly packing and useful formulae.

These three haircare items are available at reasonable prices from their official website, Ulta Beauty and Amazon. As per the Amazon e-commerce platform, the Coco Bond Damage Care Hair Oil comes at $19.46, the Vegan Collagen Anti-Frizz Sealing Serum comes at $16, and the Vegan Collagen Blowout Prime & Protect Hair Milk comes at $15.93.