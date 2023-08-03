Is eating vegan really better for your health? The dark side of veganism

Veganism has become extremely popular lately, with many claiming it as the ultimate solution for your health.

With many Netflix documentaries, celebrities and charities promoting it, the idea has gained a lot of attention. More and more people, like up to eight million Americans, are now following a plant-based diet, which is a ten-time increase from just a decade ago.

One of the biggest selling points of veganism is that it cuts out red meat and mince, which have long been linked to cancer. However, a growing body of evidence suggests that going vegan may also be detrimental to health, especially without heavy supplementation.

The dark side of veganism

While veganism may align with ethical considerations, the primary objective is not always centered around personal health.

The core focus of veganism is on animal welfare rather than individual well-being. It suggests that the movement has been co-opted by profit-driven food corporations that may not prioritize the nutritional quality of vegan products.

Based on this study paper, there are several health concerns highlighted when you're on a vegan diet:

1) Nutritional deficiencies

May lack certain nutrients, which can lead to deficiencies (Image via Pexel Polina Tankilevitch)

One concern raised in the article is the potential nutritional deficiencies in vegan diets. Veganism may lack essential nutrients like Vitamin B12, zinc, iron and omega-3 fatty acids, which are predominantly found in animal-based products.

Vegans need to be vigilant about obtaining these nutrients through alternative sources or supplements to ensure optimal health.

2) Ultra-processed vegan alternatives

Ultra-processed vegan meat (Image via Pexels/Fuzzy rescue)

Another point of contention raised is the prevalence of ultra-processed vegan meat substitutes.

While these products may be labeled as vegan, they often contain a high amount of sodium and additives. Excessive sodium consumption can lead to elevated blood pressure, increasing risk of heart disease and stroke.

Additionally, these products may be stripped of natural nutrients and are low in fiber and contain numerous artificial ingredients. The heavily processed nature of some vegan alternatives raises questions about their overall health benefits.

3) The debate over nutritional value

Vegan meat substitutes lack in nutritional value compared to whole plant foods. While beans and vegetables in their natural form are undoubtedly beneficial for health, the processed versions used in vegan substitutes may lose essential nutrients.

Additives and chemicals are often used to increase protein content but can compromise the overall nutritional profile. Fiber, a vital component of a healthy diet, is often reduced in these processed vegan alternatives, which may impact digestion and overall well-being.

How to prevent side effects of veganism?

It's important to evaluate your nutritional needs. (Image via Unsplash/Finish media)

Despite the concerns raised, it's essential to acknowledge that a well-planned vegan diet can indeed be healthy.

By carefully selecting a variety of plant-based foods, vegans can obtain all the necessary nutrients. Including ample whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables can provide a well-rounded and nutritionally complete vegan diet.

To ensure a balanced and healthy vegan lifestyle, it's advisable to seek professional guidance from registered dieticians or nutritionists. These experts can offer personalized advice, recommend appropriate supplements and help mitigate any potential nutritional deficiencies.

The question of whether eating vegan is better for your health is complex and multifaceted. While veganism can be a morally driven and environmentally conscious lifestyle choice, it's crucial to be aware of potential nutritional pitfalls and the processed nature of some vegan products.

By maintaining a well-planned and varied vegan diet, individuals can optimize their health and well-being. Seeking guidance from healthcare professionals will further support a balanced vegan lifestyle. The key lies in making informed choices that align with personal values and prioritize physical well-being.