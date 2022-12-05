Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA). The most important among these fatty acids are eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and their chemical precursor alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

They're required to synthesize signaling molecules called eicosanoids, which have different roles in the immune, respiratory, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems in the body. They’re also found in cell membranes and inside the brain. Omega-3 fatty acids are good for brain health and memory.

These molecules can regulate blood clotting, arterial contraction, and inflammation. They're widely known to prevent heart disease and strokes. More recent studies indicate that Omega-3 fatty acids might also reduce the risk of cancer.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic Consuming omega-3s increases your own fat burning machinery (beta-oxidation) in the liver. In fact, replacing just 6 grams of visible animal fat in the diet with 6 grams of fish oil has been shown to cause a 2 pound fat loss and a 1/2 pound gain in muscle mass. Got omega-3s? Consuming omega-3s increases your own fat burning machinery (beta-oxidation) in the liver. In fact, replacing just 6 grams of visible animal fat in the diet with 6 grams of fish oil has been shown to cause a 2 pound fat loss and a 1/2 pound gain in muscle mass. Got omega-3s? https://t.co/DIj5xk2G5S

Dr. James, who is a cardiovascular research scientist, recommends these fatty acids for improved metabolism.

Requirements and Deficiency of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

It's recommended to consume 250–500 mg of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) per day from animal sources. According to the National Institutes of Health, Adequate Intake (AI) from plant-based sources is 1,600 mg for males and 1,100 mg for females.

A deficiency in these fatty acids can cause:

eye dryness

eye irritation

joint pain

hair loss

hair thinning

dryness of hair

inflammation

depression

risk of Alzheimer’s disease

increased risk of dementia

increased symptoms of bipolar disorder

As per health authorities, there're no standard tests for diagnosis, but tests related to inflammation can be performed to check the deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids.

Best Foods to Get Omega-3 Fatty Acids

The richest source of highly bioavailable Omega-3 fatty acids is marine fatty fish. For vegans and vegetarians, plant-based sources can provide some amount of these fatty acids. The five best foods to include in diet are:

1) Cod liver oil

It's a popular supplement included in diets around the world. Cod liver oil contains 2,438 mg of EPA and DHA (combined) per tablespoon. They're available as capsules and syrups. They're also rich in vitamin A and vitamin D.

A tablespoon contains 170% of the Daily Value of D and 453% of the DV of vitamin A. However, the dosage should not exceed one tablespoon or as prescribed by your dietitian. Cod liver oil is among the six best natural foods for vitamin A deficiency. They can boost immunity and improve bone health.

2) Salmon

Hundred grams of salmon contains 2,150 mg of EPA and DHA (combined). It's a high-protein food that's also rich in various other vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, selenium, and B vitamins. Consuming salmon regularly can reduce the risk of heart disease, dementia, and depression.

3) Flax seeds

Flax seeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is the precursor of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

They're also an amazing source of retinol, magnesium, manganese, and dietary fiber. Flax seed oil is available in the form of capsules and syrups as well. Flax seeds taste amazing when roasted and added to trail mixes.

4) Walnuts

Walnuts can help lower blood pressure and aid with weight loss. They're low-carb and keto-friendly nuts. They're a rich source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which makes them amazing for vegans and vegetarians. Walnuts can be added to trail mixes. They are known to keep our brain healthy.

5) Anchovies

Anchovies are small fish that are rich in various nutrients. Hundred grams of anchovies contain 2,053 mg of EPA and DHA (combined).

They contain healthy fats and are rich in minerals, including calcium, niacin, and selenium. They're used in sauces and flavoring agents such as Worcestershire sauce, remoulade, and Caesar dressing. Anchoview are widely sold as dried or canned.

Takeaway

A deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids can cause various deficiency symptoms, including hair fall, hair thinning, eye dryness, and inflammation.

Including the foods mentioned above can prevent the occurrence of various diseases. Severe deficiencies must be managed with supplementation. Carefully choose your supplement, and follow the dosage instructions on the pack. Supplementation should be done under the supervision of a certified health professional.

