6 Best Natural Foods for Vitamin A Deficiency

Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin that's important for many functions in the body. It aids vision, immune system, reproduction, and skin health. The two types of the vitamin found in foods are preformed vitamin A and provitamin A. The former is known as retinol, while the latter is known as carotenoids.

Retinol is present in meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products and is absorbed and used in by the body, which converts carotenoids in plant foods to their active form. Carotenoids are generally found in red, green, yellow, and orange fruits and vegetables. Deficiency is rare in developed countries but is common in developing countries, where people do not get enough vitamin A.

Vitamin A Deficiency

Deficiency of retinol can cause dry skin, as it's important for skin repair and formation of new skin. It also helps fight skin inflammation, which can cause eczema.

Eye problems are commonly related to vitamin - A deficiency. Not getting enough of the vitamin can lead to blindness. People on diets lacking in vitamin A are at risk of developing dry eyes. Supplementing with vitamin A can improve the condition. Severe vitamin A deficiency can lead to night blindness.

Vitamin A deficiency can lead to infertility in both men and women. Its deficiency is also related to miscarriages and stunted growth in children. Frequent infections, especially in the throat or chest, may be a sign of retinol deficiency.

Natural Foods for Vitamin A Deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin A can be prevented by including various common foods rich in retinol or carotenoids in the diet. Six of them are listed below:

1) Organ Meat

Liver is the richest source of most nutrients. (Image via Pexels/Bea Dela Cruz)

Organ meat is rich in bioavailable retinol and has more nutrients than regular meat, making it a good choice for deficient individuals. Organ meats are also rich in other nutrients, such as copper, selenium, manganese, etc. Livers, hearts, and spleens are commonly consumed by many.

2) Red Meat

Red Meat is Nutritious (Image via Unsplash/Sven Brandsma)

Red meat is a rich source of retinol in its bioavailable form and is easily absorbed in the body. Due to the absence of anti-nutrient factors, vitamins are absorbed more easily. Red meat is also rich in heme iron, which is the most bioavailable form of iron for the body and is high in quality protein as well.

3) Cod Liver Oil

Cod liver oil is a popular supplement (Image via Unsplash/Leohoho)

Fish livers are excellent sources of retinol. One tablespoon of cod liver oil provides 4080 mcg of retinol. Cod liver oil is also an excellent source of vitamin D and boosts immunity and improves bone health. It can also help alleviate depression.

4) Carrot

Carrots are high in beta carotene. (Image via Unsplash/Gabriel Gurrola)

Carrots are rich in beta carotene, which is converted by the body to retinol. They are low in calories, making them a healthy choice.

Carrots are also rich in dietary fiber, which keeps the gut healthy and prevents constipation. They are rich in antioxidants that fight oxidative free radicals, which can cause cellular damage and inflammation.

5) Broccoli

Broccoli is great for weight loss. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

Broccoli is a rich source of carotenoids along with vitamin K and vitamin C. Vitamin K is required for bone metabolism and blood clotting, while vitamin C is an antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties. It's also beneficial in weight loss.

6) Spinach

Spinach is a superfood. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

Like other leafy green vegetables, spinach contains a variety of nutrients. Half a cup of spinach contains about 573 mcg of carotenoids.

It's also rich in iron and magnesium. Iron is required by red blood cells, while magnesium plays a key role in various metabolic functions. Spinach can also lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol.

Takeaway

Vitamin A is an essential micronutrient for the body, as it cannot make the vitamin, so we must obtain the vitamin from our diet.

Animal-based foods contain highly bioavailable retinol, while plant-based sources contain carotenoids that are converted to retinol by the body. Vegans and vegetarians can get their fair share of this vitamin from vegetables.

The best way to ensure an adequate intake of vitamins is to have a varied and balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and wholesome proteins. People with severe deficiencies must seek medical attention.

